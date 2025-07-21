Devotee Killed, Many Injured In Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Track In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: A devotee was killed while many others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rains on the old Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track leading to the revered shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir LG, Manoj Sinha confirmed that a devotee had been killed while expressing his anguish over the incident. The identity of the deceased or the injured devotees was not immediately known.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life. Directed Shrine Board to provide best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims. I'm constantly monitoring the situation,” the LG said in a post on X.

According to the officials, the incident took place at around 8:50 am on Monday near Gulshan Ka Langar, near Ban Ganga. Immediately after the accident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police launched a rescue operation.

Six pilgrims trapped in the debris were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed. Rescue teams are still busy removing the debris to ensure the safety of other pilgrims. The administration has appealed to pilgrims to avoid the old track for now and use only alternative safe routes. In view of the forecast of more rain, the authorities have issued instructions to exercise special caution in the danger areas.