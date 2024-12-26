85-year-old Devotee Donates Life Savings To Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan

Shirdi: In a heartfelt act of devotion, 85-year-old Narsingrao Sakhya Bundi from Hingoli in Maharashtra, donated Rs 3 lakh to the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan. A humble carpenter-turned-farmer, Bundi fulfilled his vow to Sai Baba after selling his farmland.
Originally from Hyderabad, Bundi has been visiting Shirdi for the past 53 years. "Sai Baba has been a guiding light in my life," he shared. "After selling my farmland, I wanted to give a part of it to Baba as a token of gratitude," he added.
Known for his skilled craftsmanship, Bundi worked as a carpenter for most of his life before purchasing land in Hingoli district. Due to his advanced age, he could no longer cultivate his land, leading him to sell it and use the proceeds for donations.
"Sai Baba fulfilled my prayers, and it was my heartfelt wish to contribute to the Sansthan," Bundi added. Apart from his dedication to Sai Baba, Bundi has previously donated to the Janardan Swami Sanstha in Kopargaon, reflecting his unwavering faith and generosity.
When Bundi arrived on the temple premises, his humble appearance, with worn-out clothes and unkempt hair, belied his extraordinary act of devotion. "The world truly isn't what it seems," remarked a temple visitor, moved by his story.
Balasaheb Kolekar, Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan, honoured Budi with a shawl and a Sai Baba idol. "We celebrate every devotee equally, regardless of their financial status. Today, Bundi's act of devotion reminds us that Sai Baba's court sees no distinctions," Kolekar said.
Bundi's donation, equal to contributions from wealthier devotees, reinforces the belief that in Sai’s court, all devotees are equal, and acts of faith transcend material wealth.
