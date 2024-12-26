ETV Bharat / state

85-year-old Devotee Donates Life Savings To Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan

Shirdi: In a heartfelt act of devotion, 85-year-old Narsingrao Sakhya Bundi from Hingoli in Maharashtra, donated Rs 3 lakh to the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan. A humble carpenter-turned-farmer, Bundi fulfilled his vow to Sai Baba after selling his farmland.

Originally from Hyderabad, Bundi has been visiting Shirdi for the past 53 years. "Sai Baba has been a guiding light in my life," he shared. "After selling my farmland, I wanted to give a part of it to Baba as a token of gratitude," he added.

Known for his skilled craftsmanship, Bundi worked as a carpenter for most of his life before purchasing land in Hingoli district. Due to his advanced age, he could no longer cultivate his land, leading him to sell it and use the proceeds for donations.

"Sai Baba fulfilled my prayers, and it was my heartfelt wish to contribute to the Sansthan," Bundi added. Apart from his dedication to Sai Baba, Bundi has previously donated to the Janardan Swami Sanstha in Kopargaon, reflecting his unwavering faith and generosity.