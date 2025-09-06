Mission Government Jobs : How A Temple Library Became Cradle Of Employment Generation In A Haryana Village

ETV Bharat / state

“When we started the library, we wanted to ensure no child in the village remained illiterate. We also wanted to prove that education is the most needed tool against poverty and despair,” says Gurudev.

Started in 2012 by Gurudev and his colleagues under the aegis of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Yuva Manch, the library had a bumpy beginning. Due to lack of support, it had to shut down for a year but reopened after like-minded people got together. Today, it has two facilities, one library for the boys, and a separate building for girls, ensuring that women must feel safe while studying late into the night.

Named after Martyr Captain Poonam Rani, the library has proved to be the perfect place to study - for students and job-seekers, particularly wishing to get jobs in the government sector. As villagers say, once, there were a counted number of government employees in the village, but today more than 64 people are occupying government positions.

Kaithal (Haryana): In Badsikri Kalan village, the temple bell tolls in harmony with the rustle of turning pages in a library that is located most surprisingly, in the Guru Ravidas temple complex. According to villagers, the library has been instrumental in changing the fate of an entire generation, many of whom are already into jobs in the government.

The library is equipped with AC, Wi-Fi, CCTV, free notebooks, pens, tea, and cold drinking water. The facilities are intended to support students who need not have to get anything with them to study. “They just need to come here with their dreams. We look after the other requirements,” he adds.

One job aspirant Sukhvinder, who was inspired by his elder brother, says, “I come here daily to prepare for government exams. My brother achieved success and got a job with Haryana Police. He was a regular here because the facilities available here saved time and money. Without the library, I would have had to travel to Kaithal city to study.”

Devoted To Education: How A Temple Library Became Cradle Of Employment Generation In A Haryana Village (ETV Bharat)

While two students from the library have cracked the UPSC, three others have cleared the prelims. There are many who have joined the police, education, and administration services. It is often a ritual here that students who succeed, spend time to guide others studying in the library, when they return for vacations.

Manish, who manages the library, says, “My brother got into the police service in 2017. But he made it a point to mentor the others aspiring to get into the services as and when he visits home. This cycle of guidance is helping youngsters prepare well and get good results each year.”

The separate girls’ library in Captain Poonam Rani’s name is also an additional benefit for girls. “It is very difficult for girls to go out to other cities to prepare for competitive exams. But here we feel safe and can prepare late into the night,” say the girl students.

For those belonging to financially weak families, the library is like a lifeline. “With my family circumstances, I would never have been able to go outside the village to study,” says Ravi, preparing for various exams.

Taking a leaf out of the success of Badsikri Kalan, institutions across Haryana have emulated similar initiatives. The Ambedkar Yuva Manch has also facilitated similar libraries in over 50 villages which are impacting the lives of thousands of children.

Kuldeep, a member of the organisation speaks on how libraries can change lives. “The library is building self-reliant, educated, and socially responsible citizens,” he says.

Alongside the library work, Gurudev’s team also works for campaigns against drugs and promoting cleanliness drives. “If any village wants to follow this path, we will help them set up libraries. Our aim is to ensure education reaches the last child,” says Gurudev with conviction.