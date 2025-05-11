ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Electric Buses Ensure Comfortable Travel At Economical Fares; Routes Get Special Numbers

All the information about the DEVI scheme electric buses and their routes are made available for the passengers on the One Delhi app.

Published : May 11, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Travelling has now become even more comfortable for the Delhi residents with about 400 buses being operated on 47 routes under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme. These buses are not only environment-friendly, but are also ensuring an easy ride to the passengers in the narrow streets of Delhi.

The officials have made the information about these buses and routes available for the passengers on the One Delhi app. To identify these DEVI buses, each route has been given a special number, which will be clearly displayed at the respective bus stops. These 9 meter-long mini electric buses also connect the areas where there is limited public transport facility in the past.

Also, the fare of these buses has been kept very economical. This will directly benefit the common passengers.

Tips for travellers:

  • Download the One Delhi app and plan your travel easily.
  • All DEVI buses have electronic displays with the route number written on them.
  • During peak hours in the morning and evening, these buses arrive at major stops within a short time.

Target to run 2080 DEVI buses: Currently 400 DEVI buses are running in Delhi. During the inauguration of these buses on May 2, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that 2080 Devi buses will be run in Delhi by the end of this year. The route of each of these buses covers up to 12 kilometers. In such a situation, these buses make maximum rounds in a day.

There are a total of 23 seats in it. Six pink seats are reserved for women. These DEVI buses get fully charged in 45 minutes and once fully charged, they run for about 225 kilometers. For security, CCTV cameras, panic buttons etc. are also installed in these buses.

Routes of DEVI buses:

  1. D-001: Azadpur to Ashok Vihar Phase-3
  2. D-002: Jahangirpuri to Model Town
  3. D-003: JJ Colony to Jahangirpuri Metro
  4. D-005: Shalimar Terminal to Ashok Vihar
  5. D-009: Jahangirpuri Metro to Burari Village
  6. D-013: Subhash Nagar to Vikaspuri
  7. D-015: Tilak Nagar Metro to Hari Nagar
  8. D-017: Subhash Nagar Metro to Tilak Nagar
  9. D-019: Maurya Enclave to Netaji Subhash Place
  10. D-021: Maurya Enclave to Pitampura
  11. D-023: Maurya Enclave to Ring Road
  12. D-025: Maurya Enclave to Shalimar Bagh
  13. D-029: Shahdara to Vivek Vihar
  14. D-031: Vivek Vihar to Anand Vihar Metro
  15. D-033: Anand Vihar to Madhuban
  16. D-035: Anand Vihar to Lajpat Nagar
  17. D-037: Vivek Vihar to Shakarpur
  18. D-039: Vivek Vihar to Lajpat Nagar
  19. D-041: Laxmi Nagar to Patparganj
  20. D-043: Laxmi Nagar to Mayur Vihar
  21. D-045: Laxmi Nagar to Akshardham Metro
  22. D-049: Mayur Vihar to New Ashok Nagar
  23. D-051: Yamunapar to Shahdara Flyover
  24. D-053: From Yamunapar to Mandavali
  25. D-055: Ashok Nagar to Karkardooma
  26. D-024: Najafgarh Terminal to Dwarka Metro
  27. D-026: Najafgarh to Tilak Nagar Metro
  28. D-028: Najafgarh to Uttam Nagar
  29. D-030: Najafgarh to Palam Dabdi
  30. D-032: Dwarka Metro to Vikaspuri
  31. D-034: Dwarka to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro
  32. D-036: Vikaspuri to Janakpuri Metro
  33. D-038: Janakpuri Railway Station to Uttam Nagar
  34. D-040: Vikaspuri to Janakpuri
  35. D-042: Vikaspuri to Mohan Garden
  36. D-044: Mohan Garden to Janakpuri
  37. D-046: Janakpuri to Uttam Nagar
  38. D-048: From Paschim Vihar Metro Station
  39. D-050: Paschim Vihar to Peeragarhi
  40. D-052: From Peeragarhi to Metro Station
  41. D-054: Dwarka to Dwarka Metro
  42. D-056: Dwarka to Sector 13 Metro
  43. D-058: Dwarka Sector 21 to Delhi Cantt
  44. D-060: Janakpuri Terminal to Sagarpur

