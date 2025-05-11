Delhi Electric Buses Ensure Comfortable Travel At Economical Fares; Routes Get Special Numbers

New Delhi: Travelling has now become even more comfortable for the Delhi residents with about 400 buses being operated on 47 routes under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme. These buses are not only environment-friendly, but are also ensuring an easy ride to the passengers in the narrow streets of Delhi.

The officials have made the information about these buses and routes available for the passengers on the One Delhi app. To identify these DEVI buses, each route has been given a special number, which will be clearly displayed at the respective bus stops. These 9 meter-long mini electric buses also connect the areas where there is limited public transport facility in the past.

Also, the fare of these buses has been kept very economical. This will directly benefit the common passengers.

Tips for travellers:

Download the One Delhi app and plan your travel easily.

All DEVI buses have electronic displays with the route number written on them.

During peak hours in the morning and evening, these buses arrive at major stops within a short time.

Target to run 2080 DEVI buses: Currently 400 DEVI buses are running in Delhi. During the inauguration of these buses on May 2, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that 2080 Devi buses will be run in Delhi by the end of this year. The route of each of these buses covers up to 12 kilometers. In such a situation, these buses make maximum rounds in a day.

There are a total of 23 seats in it. Six pink seats are reserved for women. These DEVI buses get fully charged in 45 minutes and once fully charged, they run for about 225 kilometers. For security, CCTV cameras, panic buttons etc. are also installed in these buses.

Routes of DEVI buses: