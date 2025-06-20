Delhi: DTC Union Blames Inexperienced Drivers For Accidents Involving DEVI Buses In City

New Delhi: On Thursday night, an accident took place near the Shadipur bus depot in Delhi, in which a moving Devi bus hit another Devi bus parked at the stand from behind. The impact was so severe that both the buses were badly damaged. Three to four people were injured. A conductor suffered a serious head injury and remained unconscious for a long time.

Following this, DTC Employees Unity Union leaders said that the accident created chaos at the spot but no DTC official initiated any immediate help. Eyewitnesses said that the injured conductor remained lying in the bus for a long time. This incident has once again raised questions over the functioning of the private transport system running in Delhi.

Inexperienced drivers causing accidents:

Reacting to this incident, Lalit Chaudhary, President of DTC Employees Unity Union, said that these days "Yamdoots" are roaming on the roads of Delhi, and appear in the form of Devi buses. He said that to drive these private buses, the company has hired drivers who once used to drive auto rickshaws or tractors. Even untrained drivers are being engaged to drive these buses, he said, adding that when sufficient drivers are not available, private companies put anyone on the roads without any enquiry.

Lalit Chaudhary also said that Devi buses are being manufactured and operated by a single private company, while Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transport System (DINTS) are only monitoring them. Any bus driver should have at least three years of experience with a heavy vehicle driving license but these rules are being openly flouted, he alleged.

Threat to public safety:

There is a lot of anger among the people due to the accidents happening every day. Now the question is arising that if the buses in which thousands of people travel every day are driven by unqualified drivers, then it will directly play with the lives of the passengers. Because of this, the silence of DTC and other government agencies is under question.

Lalit Chaudhary has demanded that there should be a high-level investigation of this accident and strict action should be taken against the culprits. Along with this, all the rules related to the operation of Devi buses should be strictly implemented, so that such accidents can be prevented in future.