'Devgad Hapus' To Have Tamper-Free Sticker With Unique ID Amid Fake Mango Sales

Pune: Mango season is here and so is a demand for Devgad Hapus, popularly known as Alphonso mango, a premium variety that's famous for its exquisite taste, aroma and colour. With reputation of Devgad Hapus under threat due to imposters, the Devgad Taluka Mango Producers Cooperative Society Limited has come up with a unique initiative to prevent impersonation and combat fake sales.

Devgad Hapus mangoes, the king of fruits, will now be available with a tamper-proof sticker containing a unique ID and customers will be able to readily verify its authenticity via a dedicated WhatsApp number. From now onwards, each Devgad Hapus will have a tamper-proof sticker and a unique ID on it.

Devgad Taluka Mango Producers Cooperative Society, the registered proprietor of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag of Devgad Hapus has decided to make the tamper-proof sticker mandatory for every Devgad Hapus.

Onkar Sapre, director member of Devgad Taluka Mango Producers Cooperative Society Limited said sale of fake mangoes will be completely stopped through this initiative. "Sale of fake Devgad Hapus is rampant here. We are confident that this innovative step will completely stop the sale of fake mangoes and ensure that consumers get only genuine Devgad Hapus," he said.

Devgad Hapus, grown in Devgad taluka, is famous for its unique aroma and taste for more than a century and also in huge demand in markets. However, currently more than 80 percent of the mangoes sold under the name of Devgad Hapus are not authentic. Poor quality mangoes from other areas are being sold as Devgad Hapus for the last three decades resulting which, farmers in Devgad are suffering huge financial losses.

Sapre said that more than 300 farmers in Devgad have been provided these unique IDs. The Devgad Taluka Mango Producers Cooperative Society Limited has distributed the unique IDs to all the GI-registered farmers as per the number of trees they own and their production capacity. It will be mandatory to put this sticker on every Devgad Hapus before sending it to the market, he said.

Each sticker has a separate unique ID with a code and a WhatsApp number. Customers can verify authenticity by sending the code to the dedicated WhatsApp number, Sapre added.