Devendra Fadnavis To Be Sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister Today; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar as Dy CMs

Mumbai: In a much-anticipated political development, Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, marking his third term in office. The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Chief Ministers, as well as leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Fadnavis's appointment came after intense negotiations and speculation within the state's political landscape. Alongside him, Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take their oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers. This trio forms the new 'MahaYuti' government, aiming to deliver on their promises to the people of Maharashtra.

Following a meeting with Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, Fadnavis expressed optimism for the future, stating, "We will fulfil the promises made to the people of Maharashtra." His election as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party on Wednesday confirmed the party's confidence in his leadership.

Eknath Shinde, who had previously voiced his ambition to lead Maharashtra, expressed his satisfaction with the government’s performance over the past two and a half years. "The work done by our government is remarkable and will be written in golden letters in history," he added.

During a recent press conference, Ajit Pawar emphasized his coalition's dedication to effective governance. He promised to strategically manage party activities with the support of BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. The mood was lightened by playful banter as Shinde and Pawar answered questions about the timing of their swearing-in ceremony.

In the recent 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance secured a massive victory, winning 235 out of 288 seats. The alliance showcased significant progress, with the BJP alone claiming 132 seats. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance suffered considerable losses, highlighting a significant shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics.