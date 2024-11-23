ETV Bharat / state

Man Of The Moment: Devendra Fadnavis Set For A Hat-Trick As Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Julius Caesar's 'I came, I saw, I conquered' is a fitting line for Devendra Fadnavis today.

The current Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister is leading the BJP's juggernaut in the western state as the saffron-party-led Mahayuti is set for a landslide victory.

As votes are being counted today for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the results are set to determine the next phase of Fadnavis’ career. From an obscure corporator to becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur, to the first BJP chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis is clearly the favourite to become the western state’s Chief Minister for the third time.

In a state dominated by Maratha politics and politicians, the 54-year-old leader, with deep roots in RSS, is only the second Brahmin after BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi to become the state’s chief minister.

Ahead of the 2014 assembly polls, the soft-spoken and portly leader was a clear favourite for the coveted post, largely due to the confidence he enjoyed of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. "Devendra is Nagpur's gift to the country," Modi had said of him at an election rally.

Though Modi had launched a campaign blitzkrieg in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly polls, a portion of the credit also went to Fadnavis, then state BJP president, for the party's unprecedented victories in the elections.

Son of Jan Sangh and later BJP leader late Gangadhar Fadnavis, whom his fellow Nagpur politician and former party chief Nitin Gadkari calls his "political guru", Devendra cut his teeth in politics at a young age when he joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of RSS, in 1989.

At 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur civic body and its youngest Mayor in 1997 at the age of 27. Fadnavis contested his first assembly election in 1999 and won. There was no looking back for him as he won three subsequent assembly elections. He currently represents Nagpur South West seat in the House.

Unlike many leaders across the political spectrum in Maharashtra, Fadnavis has remained untainted by accusations of corruption. Among the most articulate Maharashtra politicians, Fadnavis is also credited with pushing the previous Congress-NCP government into a corner over the alleged irrigation scam.

Fadnavis experienced a setback in the aftermath of the 2019 assembly elections as the then united Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray pulled out of the pre-poll alliance over sharing of CM’s post, shattering the BJP leader’s much-hyped “mee punha yein (I will come back again) slogan.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the second time on November 23, 2019 and Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister. However, before a Supreme Court-ordered no confidence motion could take place, Fadnavis quit on November 26, three days after taking oath as the CM.