ETV Bharat / state

Devendra Fadnavis In Delhi For Meetings With Top BJP Leaders

Fadnavis will likely meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of forming the next government.

Devendra Fadnavis In Delhi For Meetings With Top BJP Leaders
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being welcomed by BJP workers after the party-led Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Saturday (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: After leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders.

Fadnavis attended the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali at a hotel here. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present along with Fadnavis.

Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the elections bagging 235 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Fadnavis is considered as the front runner for the post of the chief minister, succeeding incumbent Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, is keen on Shinde continuing in the top post, while several Maharashtra BJP leaders have been rooting for Fadnavis.

The BJP won 132 seats in the recent assembly elections while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Several smaller outfits are also part of the coalition.

New Delhi: After leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders.

Fadnavis attended the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali at a hotel here. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present along with Fadnavis.

Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the elections bagging 235 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Fadnavis is considered as the front runner for the post of the chief minister, succeeding incumbent Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena, a key BJP ally, is keen on Shinde continuing in the top post, while several Maharashtra BJP leaders have been rooting for Fadnavis.

The BJP won 132 seats in the recent assembly elections while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious on 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Several smaller outfits are also part of the coalition.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLYDEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.