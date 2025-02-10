Will MNS Tie Up With BJP In Maharashtra? Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray Meeting Fuels Speculations

Mumbai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Dadar here, sparking speculation about a possible alliance between BJP and MNS in the upcoming local body polls.

Fadnavis downplayed the politics in the meeting, terming it as a “family” gathering and courtesy visit, while this was his first visit to Thackeray's residence ‘Shivtirth’ since becoming chief minister. “I had breakfast at Raj Thackeray's house. The discussion that it was a political meeting is only in the media. After I became the chief minister, I received a congratulatory call from him. Then I said that I would come home to meet you,” he said.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders like BJP’s Mohit Kamboj and several MNS leaders, including Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai, and Sandeep Deshpande. Deshpande expressed similar views as that of Fadnavis, saying, “It was family; no political discussion took place in the meeting.”

The timing of the meeting was also crucial, as there were reports of a rift in the Mahayuti alliance, which comprised the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena faction headed by Eknath Shinde.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray extended unconditional support to the Mahayuti. MNS was unable to win any seats in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Rumours also indicated that the stage is being set for Raj’s son Amit Thackeray to send him to the Legislative Council from the BJP quota.

It may be mentioned that Amit Thackeray unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election and lost to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Mahesh Sawant. Raj Thackeray had not support from the Mahayuti for his son and extensively campaigned for him

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked in a sarcastic tone. In reply to a query by journalists, he replied, “What should I see? What is there to see in it? All I know is that Raj Thackeray has opened a cafe in Shivaji Park. People come there constantly for tea. It is open to everyone. It is a good thing. Tea parties like this happen in politics.”

“If there is a good cafe, people keep coming and going. People get to see the view in front. It is great to get a good place to sit," he said and smiled.