Devendra Fadnavis From Mayor To Third Time Maharashtra Chief Minister; Second After Vasantrao Naik To Complete Full Term

Devendra Fadnavis has been representing Nagpur in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra since 1999. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, fondly known as 'Devabhau' will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday. The aggressive yet soft-spoken leader from Nagpur has many records.

In the history of 'Sanyukta Maharashtra', Fadnavis is the second Chief Minister, after the late Vasantrao Phulsingh Naik to have completed a full term from 2014 to 2019. Naik was the only other Chief Minister to have achieved this feat between 1962 to 1967.

Prominent leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, Shankarrao Chavan, Vasantdada Patil, Barrister A.R. Antulay, Manohar Joshi, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar could not achieve this due to multiple reasons including political instability.

After Manohar Joshi, Fadnavis is the only Maharashtra Chief Minister from the Brahmin community. He is also the only Deputy Chief Minister who has been elected to the post of Chief Minister.

Becoming the CM for the first time at the age of 44, Fadnavis holds the title of the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra after Sharad Pawar.

Bringing an end to the 10-day-long nail-biting haul since the Mahayuti's win in the Maharashtra elections, Fadnavis (54) will be sworn in as Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan. His swearing-in comes a day after he was elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislative party unit in the presence of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970. His father, Gangadharrao Fadnavis, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from Nagpur, and his mother, Sarita Fadnavis, was a former director of the Vidarbha Housing Credit Society. Gangadharrao Fadnavis was dearly called the 'political guru' by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

In 1992, when Devendra Fadnavis was just 22 years old, he became a corporator, and in 1997, at 27, he became the youngest mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He has been representing Nagpur South West in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra since 1999.

Fadnavis was appointed as the Maharashtra BJP chief in 2013, further bolstering his political influence. Finally, in 2014, he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

1st Term As CM

Some of his major achievements during his first term include his enactment of the Right to Service Act. It is one of India's first laws, to ensure timely public service delivery. The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, launched by him, aimed to fight drought across the state. Under this initiative, he developed over six lakh low-cost water structures across more than 22,000 villages.