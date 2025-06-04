ETV Bharat / state

Development Replaces Fear In Former Naxalite Stronghold Of Chhattisgarh

Development Replaces Fear In Former Naxalite Stronghold Of Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : June 4, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST 2 Min Read

Kanker: Once a bastion of Naxals, Panidobir village in Chhattisgarh's North Bastar is on a path of drastic transformation. The development efforts by the state and central government are taking deep and strong roots in the region. Some years ago, the village was only known for harbouring Naxalites, especially those belonging to a powerful Local Organised Squad (LOS). But now people in Panidobir are becoming part of progress under the Niyad Nellnar Yojana, a government scheme started to promote infrastructure and public welfare in the areas hit by left-wing extremism. On May 25, a private sector bank also opened its branch in Panidobir, a rare occasion that was a distant dream for residents before. Construction of new roads, hospitals and other facilities is going on at a fast pace. Once a remote and isolated place, it is now accessible to all major routes, including the road linking Kanker to Narayanpur. Development Replaces Fear In Former Naxalite Stronghold Of Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat) ‘The change is significant, ’ say villagers.

A local, Pilu Usendi, told ETV Bharat that many dreams of development have come true for villagers. “Earlier, one had to travel up to 20 kilometres to go to the bank. Now, with the opening of the bank, facilities will be available in the village. We had never thought a bank would open here,” he said. Another resident, Sanita Naugo, said that after peace returned to the area, the villagers don’t fear Naxals. “We are getting benefits due to better roads and other facilities like health. Ambulance services are reaching the village now,” she said. According to Sanita, people had to walk on foot or two-wheelers for several kilometres, but now the better roads and bus services have changed that situation. People attribute the paradigm shift to security forces, who brought confidence to locals and government officials as well, which facilitated targeted development efforts in formerly Naxal-dominated areas. Development Replaces Fear In Former Naxalite Stronghold Of Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat) Kanker Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Indira Kalyan Ellisela credited joint security efforts and development policies for peace. “The force’s Naxal operations and the Niyad Nellnar scheme have struck at the roots of Naxalism. Areas of North Bastar Kanker, once known for LOS activity, are now being linked to development. Security camps in places like Chilparas and Alparas have forced Naxalites to retreat, allowing bridges, schools, roads, and basic facilities to come up,” he said. This comes amid a broader policy led by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had already announced a target to eliminate Naxalism from the Bastar region by March 2026. Read More Chhattisgarh | Three Naxalites With Rs 21 Lakh Bounty Held In Sukma Why Is Jharkhand's Giridih No Longer A Naxal Stronghold?