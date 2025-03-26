ETV Bharat / state

Development Of Farmers Is Key For Progress Of Nation, Says Rajasthan CM

A state-level Farmer Fair was organised at Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University, in Bikaner. CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders participated in the event.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders at Kisan Sammelan. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 9:36 PM IST

Bikaner: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that the development of farmers is the key to the progress of both the state and the nation. He said that the state government is taking steps to safeguard the interests of farmers.

Addressing a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Bikaner, the chief minister highlighted that farmers, as the "annadata" (food providers), are the soul of the nation and the state. "If the farmers prosper, the country and state will also develop and thrive," he said.

Sharma said that the government's vision is not just agricultural development but also agricultural pride. "We want Rajasthan's farmers to be a model, not just in India, but globally," he added. Sharma urged farmers to join Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs) to empower themselves and benefit from profitable farming practices.

He mentioned that the event was dedicated to honouring farmers. "The welfare of farmers is a top priority for the state government and the government is actively promoting initiatives like FPOs," he said.

