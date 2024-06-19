Kolkata: An old era bungalow, known as a hotspot for tourists and a favourite place of summer retreat for ministers and politicians ranging from ex-West Bengal Chief Minister late Jyoti Basu to present CM Mamata Banerjee, which earned a place of pride for its sylvan settings and rich history associated with it, was gutted on Tuesday night.

Devastating Fire Guts Iconic Hollong Bungalow In West Bengal's Alipurduar District, Cause Of Fire Remains Mystery (ETV Bharat)

Known as 'Hollong Bungalow' and built in 1967, the magnificent wooden structure nestled in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was out of bounds for tourists for some months after a government circular was issued to ensure that there is no footfall during mating season of wild animals.

The bungalow, which is situated within the limits of famous Jaldapara National Park of the state, caught fire at about 9 PM, officials said and added that despite efforts to save it from being engulfed by the fire department, the structure was gutted by razing fire.

There were, however, no reports of any fatality or injury due to the blaze. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said the extent of damage to the property was not yet known. "The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic examination We have not received any report of injury or death or immediate threat to the wildlife in the surrounding area," Roy said.

Right from the forest workers to locals, everyone is trying to find out how the fire started. According to some of them, the mishap is the fallout of a short circuit. District Forest Officer of Jaldapara National Park Praveen Kashwan said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Dibyendu Dev, general secretary of Duars Tourism Development Forum, said, "Today is a black day for tourists and tourism industry in the state. Tourists used to flock in thousands with demand for overnight stay in Holong forest bungalow. It was always the first choice of tourists, and the burning of this bungalow is a big loss for us.”