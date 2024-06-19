ETV Bharat / state

Devastating Fire Guts Iconic Hollong Bungalow In West Bengal's Alipurduar District, Cause Of Fire Remains Mystery

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

Known as Hollong Bungalow and built in 1967, the magnificent wooden structure nestled in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was out of bounds for tourists for some months after a government circular was issued to ensure that there is no footfall during mating season of wild animals.

Fire Breaks Out At Iconic 'Hollong Bungalow' In Bengal, None Hurt
Fire Breaks Out At Iconic 'Hollong Bungalow' (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: An old era bungalow, known as a hotspot for tourists and a favourite place of summer retreat for ministers and politicians ranging from ex-West Bengal Chief Minister late Jyoti Basu to present CM Mamata Banerjee, which earned a place of pride for its sylvan settings and rich history associated with it, was gutted on Tuesday night.

Devastating Fire Guts Iconic Hollong Bungalow In West Bengal's Alipurduar District, Cause Of Fire Remains Mystery (ETV Bharat)

Known as 'Hollong Bungalow' and built in 1967, the magnificent wooden structure nestled in West Bengal's Alipurduar district was out of bounds for tourists for some months after a government circular was issued to ensure that there is no footfall during mating season of wild animals.

The bungalow, which is situated within the limits of famous Jaldapara National Park of the state, caught fire at about 9 PM, officials said and added that despite efforts to save it from being engulfed by the fire department, the structure was gutted by razing fire.

There were, however, no reports of any fatality or injury due to the blaze. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said the extent of damage to the property was not yet known. "The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic examination We have not received any report of injury or death or immediate threat to the wildlife in the surrounding area," Roy said.

Right from the forest workers to locals, everyone is trying to find out how the fire started. According to some of them, the mishap is the fallout of a short circuit. District Forest Officer of Jaldapara National Park Praveen Kashwan said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Dibyendu Dev, general secretary of Duars Tourism Development Forum, said, "Today is a black day for tourists and tourism industry in the state. Tourists used to flock in thousands with demand for overnight stay in Holong forest bungalow. It was always the first choice of tourists, and the burning of this bungalow is a big loss for us.”

Last Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

TAGGED:

FIRE AT HOLLONG BUNGALOWJALDAPARA NATIONAL PARKHOLLONG BUNGALOW FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.