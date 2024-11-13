ETV Bharat / state

Dev Deepawali 2024: Varanasi To Turn 'No-Fly Zone', Shrouded In Security Blanket On November 15

Dev Deepawali, also known as ‘Diwali of the Gods’, is celebrated 15 days after regular Diwali celebrations. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: As Varanasi gears up to celebrate Dev Deepawali, also known as 'Diwali of the Gods' on Friday, authorities declared 'no fly' zone in an attempt to tighten security and ensure hassle-free celebration. Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shivasimpi Channappa in an order on Wednesday said the restriction under the pre-existing section 163 of the BNSS came into force at 12 am on November 12. It will be in place till midnight on November 16.

The directive states that due to the anticipated influx of lakhs of devotees, local residents, and various VIPs for Dev Deepawali, it is critical to ensure robust security and maintain law and order.

"To manage the crowd and the movement of dignitaries, the use of drones, kites, balloons, remote-operated microlight aircraft, and paragliders is strictly prohibited without prior authorisation. This precautionary measure has been implemented to mitigate any potential security risks associated with such aerial objects," the directive stated.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) has replaced Section 144 of the erstwhile CrPC.