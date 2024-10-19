Home Is Where The Heart Is: Destitute Woman Reunites With Family After 15 Years, Thanks To NGO!

Mangaluru: Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life this is probably the best quote applicable for Farzana right now, who has reunited with her near and dear ones after a gap of 15 long years. All thanks to Corrine Rasquinha, the founder of NGO White Doves Psychiatric Nursing and Destitute Home here who helped Farzana get her life back.

Back in 2009, a mentally disturbed Farzana wandered away from her family in Hoyige Bazar and could not be traced back. Since then, her family members have knocked on several doors but in vain. One fine morning, Rasquinha found the destitute on the road and took her to her residence. After giving her shelter, she treated her and decided to reunite her with her family members.

She often tried asking Farzana about her address but could not get more details apart from the fact that it was located near Maddur's Meat Shop. Maddur being a common name for a meat shop, Rasquinha found it extremely difficult to locate her house with that landmark. She then sent members of her organisation to search for the shop and enquire about Farzana's household.

Meanwhile, another mentally ill woman from Maddur was identified by her family members who came to take her. Rasquinha then gave these family members a note on Farzana and asked them to drop it if they found a Maddur Meat Shop in their area. Luckily, the note ended up in Asif's (Farzana's son's) hands. And then, there was no looking back. They rushed to meet Farzana at the NGO.

Farzana's joy knew no bounds as she saw her family after 15 long years at the centre. She jumped to hug her children and grandchildren who came to pick her up. Farzana's son Asif was three years old when she left home. And now she was, hugging Asif's son as if he were Asif itself.

Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', Asif said, "Despite searching for her for 15 long years, I failed to find my mother. My sister was three months old when she left. I cannot tell you how happy we are to find her back. God has surely been lucky." Rasquinha said she was confident that she would be able to make this reunion a reality. "It only needs hard work and diligence. Rest will fall into place," she added.