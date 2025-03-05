Despite Huge Land Bank, Jammu Kashmir Attracted Only 3 Private Healthcare Investment Projects After 2019

Srinagar: In a fairly cold response to the government's attempts to woo outside investors to Jammu and Kashmir after 2019, only three private hospitals are coming up in the union territory as part of the investment plan mulled by the L-G Manoj Sinha's administration.

The J&K administration, after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 and the downgrading of the erstwhile state into a union territory, created 43,080 kanals (5,384 acres) of land bank in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces to attract private investment.

For medi-cities, land banks were created at Miran Sahib and in Deeli village in the Kunjwani area in Jammu, while in Kashmir, the government identified Sempora in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar for building private hospitals and medical colleges

While the UT administration claimed it got several proposals from private investors in the healthcare sector, only three such projects across J&K have materialised so far, including one by Apollo Hospitals, another by Milli Trust of Bihar, and a third by a local businessman.

Sign board of the medi-city project in Sempora in Srinagar outskirts. (ETV Bharat)

While Milli Trust is constructing a hospital-cum-medical college in Sempora in Pampore, Areesha Royal Hospital Private Limited (a local investor) is constructing a hospital-cum-medical college in Rakhi Gund area in Bemina in Srinagar's outskirts. As for Apollo Hospitals, the company is yet to start the construction but has been allotted land in Jammu.

Government officials told ETV Bharat that the Milli Trust, a Bihar-based NGO, run by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Dr Fayyaz Ahmad, has been allotted more than 160 kanals of land at Sempora, where it is constructing a 1000-bed hospital-cum-medical college with a capacity of 150 MBBS seats.

Named 'Kashmir Medical College and Hospital', the venture promises an investment of Rs 525 crore. The foundation of the hospital was laid by LG Manoj Sinha in April 2023. The Trust is constructing multi-storey buildings at the site where it is planning to employ more than 1,500 persons to run its institution. It also runs several colleges and institutions in Bihar.

The unconstruction Milli Trust hospital-cum-medical college in Sempora. (ETV Bharat)

The Trust is constructing two buildings -- a hospital and a hostel -- and is expected to begin OPD services by the end of 2025, sources told ETV Bharat. This is the first major investment in the health sector by any outside investor in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that eight proposals in healthcare investment were received for Sempora medicity which included Universal Healthcare, Vitasta Hospitals, Milli Trust Medical College and Hospital, Peaks-The Medicity, DVS Worldwide service private limited (Project manas), Trumboo Infrastructure Pvt LtD, Radiant Medicity Pvt Ltd and Areesha Royal Hospital and Medical College.

A local businessman, Arshid Bhat, is constructing Areesha Royal Hospital and Medical College at Rakhi Gund in Bemina. This Rs 558.66 crore project comprises a 500-bed hospital and medical college being built on more than 300 kanals of land. The project is expected to employ 1,000 persons.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited has been allotted land in Jammu city where the government has demarcated areas for two medi-cities -- one at Miran Sahib and another at Deeli village in Kunjwani. The Apollo hospitals will establish a 250-bed hospital.

Arun Manhas, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, told ETV Bharat that as of now, 56 kanals of land have been allotted to Apollo Hospitals for the project.

“The lease deed has been signed between SIDCO and Apollo Hospitals; Land has been allotted to Apollo only as of now. We have received multiple applications from different investors in the health sector, which are being processed,” Manhas said.

In December 2021, the J&K Industries and Commerce Department and Apollo signed a pact in Jammu, where L-G Sinha and Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, were present.

“This project will also generate more than 1,000 direct employment. Apart from this, it will also become the training centre not only for doctors but also for the nurses, paramedics, technicians, and allied healthcare workers,” Reddy had said.

Another medi-city was proposed at Lelhar village in Kakapora in Pulwama district, however, officials told ETV Bharat the land was found “not feasible” for healthcare sector investment. “The area is nearer to the Jammu-Srinagar highway, but it is flood-prone, so investors could not find it feasible for healthcare investment,” officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had estimated an investment of more than Rs 342 crore in the private health sector in Jammu with an employment potential of more than 2000 persons, while an estimated investment of Rs 8,000 crore in Kashmir, with a potential employment to 18000 people in the sector.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had claimed an investment of Rs 80,000 crore by private investors, for which it held a spree of business summits to attract businessmen to the UT.