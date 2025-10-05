Despite Glitches, Karnataka’s Caste Census Teams Push To Meet Deadlines
Survey teams continue working tirelessly to complete the data collection process even as technical issues and protests challenge the caste census.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s ongoing social and educational survey, popularly known as the caste census, has encountered multiple challenges during its initial days. Technical glitches, lack of training for enumerators, and sporadic protests have affected the smooth conduct of the exercise, which aims to collect comprehensive data on the state’s population by October 7.
The survey, launched by the Karnataka State Backwards Classes Commission, has faced issues in several districts due to app malfunctions, server breakdowns, and network errors. Despite these challenges, officials said the process is progressing steadily.
In Bengaluru, enumerators completed the second day of the survey. However, they reported hurdles such as late distribution of survey kits and ID cards, delayed access to iPhone-compatible apps, and server overloads during peak hours.
“They are working on a war footing basis to complete the task within the given deadline. However, it’s taking more time for larger families, as there is a requirement for updation of OTPs for their Aadhar authentication,” said an enumerator, wishing anonymity.
He added that the field teams are following the rules and guidelines closely despite time constraints.
Mohammed Rahil, a volunteer assisting enumerators in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, said there were some technical glitches or server hanging issues during the daytime, probably due to the heavy rush of online applications. “Still, we are helping enumerators to complete their daily targets by using the Android mobile application.”
In districts like Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Raichur, Gadag, and Yadgir, technical failures and app crashes slowed progress. Some enumerators were also reassigned to wards far from their initial locations, causing delays.
At the Malleshwaram IPP office, hundreds of enumerators protested, alleging unfair deployment practices, such as assigning survey duties to individuals with health issues or disabilities. Following the protest, officials reportedly sent fresh links to allow enumerators to reselect their wards.
Public resistance, other challenges
Public response to the survey has been mixed. While some residents cooperated fully, others refused to share information, citing privacy concerns or frustration over repetitive questions.
In some Bengaluru neighbourhoods, residents spotted college students conducting the survey, sparking criticism that untrained youth were being used instead of trained enumerators. Locals questioned whether the collected data would be accurate or credible.
“Believably, the initiative of the educational survey is appreciable, but no enumerator has turned up yet. We are waiting for them,” said Kumar, a resident of DJ Halli.
Tanveer, another resident from Frazer Town, shared a more positive experience. “There were no issues. We were ready with our Aadhaar and voter ID cards and could easily fill up the form with all family details,” he said.
Opposition parties have also raised questions over the process, alleging mismanagement and the use of unqualified personnel. Critics warn that such lapses could undermine the accuracy of the data, as happened with previous caste surveys that were dismissed due to inconsistencies.
Government response
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru that the caste census aims to compile a factual social, economic, and educational profile of Karnataka’s people.
“This report will help the government design welfare schemes based on real needs,” he said. “If the survey is not completed within three days, we will extend the timeline to ensure every household is covered,” he added.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that some officials have hired private individuals for daily wages of Rs 500 to assist with data collection. This has led to further criticism that public resources are being used inefficiently.
As the Karnataka government continues the caste census amid logistical and technical hurdles, questions remain about whether the exercise can meet its deadline and deliver reliable, transparent, and inclusive data for policymaking.
