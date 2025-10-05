ETV Bharat / state

Despite Glitches, Karnataka’s Caste Census Teams Push To Meet Deadlines

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s ongoing social and educational survey, popularly known as the caste census, has encountered multiple challenges during its initial days. Technical glitches, lack of training for enumerators, and sporadic protests have affected the smooth conduct of the exercise, which aims to collect comprehensive data on the state’s population by October 7.

The survey, launched by the Karnataka State Backwards Classes Commission, has faced issues in several districts due to app malfunctions, server breakdowns, and network errors. Despite these challenges, officials said the process is progressing steadily.

In Bengaluru, enumerators completed the second day of the survey. However, they reported hurdles such as late distribution of survey kits and ID cards, delayed access to iPhone-compatible apps, and server overloads during peak hours.

“They are working on a war footing basis to complete the task within the given deadline. However, it’s taking more time for larger families, as there is a requirement for updation of OTPs for their Aadhar authentication,” said an enumerator, wishing anonymity.

He added that the field teams are following the rules and guidelines closely despite time constraints.

Mohammed Rahil, a volunteer assisting enumerators in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, said there were some technical glitches or server hanging issues during the daytime, probably due to the heavy rush of online applications. “Still, we are helping enumerators to complete their daily targets by using the Android mobile application.”

An enumerators collecting details from a Karnataka family during case census (ETV Bharat)

In districts like Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Raichur, Gadag, and Yadgir, technical failures and app crashes slowed progress. Some enumerators were also reassigned to wards far from their initial locations, causing delays.

At the Malleshwaram IPP office, hundreds of enumerators protested, alleging unfair deployment practices, such as assigning survey duties to individuals with health issues or disabilities. Following the protest, officials reportedly sent fresh links to allow enumerators to reselect their wards.