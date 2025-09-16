Despite Economic Crisis, Pharma Sector Leads In Job Opportunities: NIPER Guwahati Director
Acharya Upadhyay Suryanarayana Murthy has been heading NIPER Guwahati since its inception in 2016 and is currently serving a second term.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: At a time when several industries are reeling under an economic slowdown and job insecurity looms large, the pharmaceutical sector continues to provide stable employment opportunities.
According to Acharya Upadhyay Suryanarayana Murthy (USN Murthy), Director of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati, students must not be discouraged by comparatively modest starting salaries in the sector. Instead, they should focus on long-term career growth, where experience often brings a substantial increase in pay packages.
Murthy, who has also served as Chief Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, has been heading NIPER Guwahati since its inception in 2016 and is currently serving a second term. He also oversees National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kolkata as an additional director, while acting as the project director of NIPER Hyderabad. Notably, he was recently elected as a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.
Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat during his visit to Hyderabad, he shared insights on the scope and future of pharma education and employment.
Jobs in Pharma vs IT
Highlighting the resilience of the sector, Murthy said that 80 to 85 per cent of NIPER postgraduates secure jobs through campus placements, while the remaining students usually pursue PhDs. Unlike the Information Technology industry, job losses are rare in pharma. For example, at NIPER Guwahati, the institute allows companies to conduct placements only if they offer a minimum package of Rs six lakh per annum. While entry-level packages may not match IT sector salaries, Murthy pointed out that with experience, pharma professionals witness a "quantum jump" in earnings.
Call for More Telugu Students
Currently, only 10 to 15 per cent of Telugu students are entering NIPERs. Murthy believes that the multiple entry stages may discourage them. After completing Intermediate, students must do a four-year B. Pharmacy course, qualify in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) conducted by the Pharmacy Council of India, and then clear NIPER JEE to secure admission. Once enrolled, however, all NIPER students receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400.
Murthy urged more Telugu students to consider pharma education, noting that NIPER provide cutting-edge training, including access to a supercomputer for drug discovery, with each student trained on it for 10 to 15 days.
Wide Range of Specialisations
Unlike state pharmacy colleges, which typically offer only two or three M. Pharmacy specialisations, NIPERs provide 10 to 15 advanced PG courses, including MS, M.Tech, MBA, and more. At NIPER Guwahati, options include MS in Pharmacology and Toxicology, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Pharmaceutics, and Pharmaceutical Technology, as well as M.Tech in Biotechnology, Medical Devices, and Biopharmaceuticals.
Murthy also emphasised the growing importance of medical equipment manufacturing in India. Currently, the country imports 78 per cent of its medical devices, but the government is promoting indigenous production by establishing medical equipment parks and funding NIPERs to strengthen research in this field.
With its strong placement record, diverse specialisations, and government support, Murthy stressed that the pharma sector remains one of the most secure and promising career paths for today’s students.
