ETV Bharat / state

Despite Economic Crisis, Pharma Sector Leads In Job Opportunities: NIPER Guwahati Director

Hyderabad: At a time when several industries are reeling under an economic slowdown and job insecurity looms large, the pharmaceutical sector continues to provide stable employment opportunities.

According to Acharya Upadhyay Suryanarayana Murthy (USN Murthy), Director of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati, students must not be discouraged by comparatively modest starting salaries in the sector. Instead, they should focus on long-term career growth, where experience often brings a substantial increase in pay packages.

Murthy, who has also served as Chief Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, has been heading NIPER Guwahati since its inception in 2016 and is currently serving a second term. He also oversees National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kolkata as an additional director, while acting as the project director of NIPER Hyderabad. Notably, he was recently elected as a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat during his visit to Hyderabad, he shared insights on the scope and future of pharma education and employment.

Jobs in Pharma vs IT

Highlighting the resilience of the sector, Murthy said that 80 to 85 per cent of NIPER postgraduates secure jobs through campus placements, while the remaining students usually pursue PhDs. Unlike the Information Technology industry, job losses are rare in pharma. For example, at NIPER Guwahati, the institute allows companies to conduct placements only if they offer a minimum package of Rs six lakh per annum. While entry-level packages may not match IT sector salaries, Murthy pointed out that with experience, pharma professionals witness a "quantum jump" in earnings.

Call for More Telugu Students