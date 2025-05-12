ETV Bharat / state

Despite Ceasefire Barmer Sees Blackout As Air Raid Sirens Kept Sounding

Barmer: Though the ceasefire between India and Pakistan became effective a day before, there was a blackout on Sunday night in Rajasthan's Barmer town which borders Pakistan. During that time, sirens were heard many times as people discussed about suspicious drone sightings in the night. Given the situation that prevailed, the Barmer district administration announced a blackout as a precaution. The blackout was in force from 8 pm on Sunday night to 6 am on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed to everyone to stay in their homes and abide by the norms of the blackout. Advocate Ishwar Singh Balai, a local, said that the people of the border are mentally strong. Balai, who had seen the war of 1965 and 1971 and cooperated with the army, said despite the ceasefire, Pakistan may indulge in nefarious activities again.

"There are talks of suspicious drone sightings in the border area. There was a blackout in the district on Sunday night as well and sirens sounded repeatedly. Despite this, the night passed without any untoward happenings. The situation has been normal since this morning," Balai said. Businessman Jagdish Brij Kishore pointed out that the people of Barmer are strong.