Designer Sanjukta Dutta Honours PM Modi with Handwoven Angavastra On National Handloom Day

Guwahati: Renowned Assamese fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta paid a special tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Handloom Day, celebrated annually on August 7 to honour India's rich weaving heritage.

The tribute came in the form of a meticulously crafted handwoven 'angavastra' featuring the Prime Minister's portrait, a symbolic gesture recognising his visionary leadership and tireless efforts to revive India's traditional handloom sector.

Handwoven angavastra featuring the Prime Minister’s portrait (ETV Bharat)

Sanjukta Dutta, who has become a global ambassador of Assamese handloom, said, "This creation is not just a tribute to the Prime Minister, but also a mark of deep respect to the weavers of India. Through this angavastra, I have tried to represent our Prime Minister's unwavering support for the handloom sector, as well as the heritage and aspirations of India’s weaver community."

The angavastra, made of Mulberry silk and Muga, took around 20 days to complete and was woven by skilled artisans who worked closely with Dutta.

She added, "Handloom is my identity. It is my soul. Ever since the Prime Minister initiated the celebration of National Handloom Day in 2015, I have wanted to offer something meaningful. This angavastra is the result of that dream, brought to life through the dedication of my team of weavers."

Dutta has consistently worked to elevate Assam's traditional silk, especially Muga and Pat silk, to international prominence. She holds the distinction of being the first Assamese woman to showcase her designs at Lakme Fashion Week, one of India's premier fashion events. Since then, her career has seen a meteoric rise with appearances at prestigious global fashion platforms such as London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week.

Her signature collection “Chiki-Miki”, featuring exquisite Pat-Muga creations, received wide acclaim at Paris Fashion Week, one of the world's "Big Four" fashion events.

Recently, Dutta's designs made waves at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. International supermodels Mirka Octavia Hendraux and Valeria Herztenace walked the iconic red carpet in outfits designed by her.

