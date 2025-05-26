Rampur Court Summons SIT In 'Derogatory Remarks Case' Filed Against Udhayanidhi Stalin And Priyank Kharge

Rampur: A court here summoned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case relating to the alleged derogatory remarks made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's minister son Priyank Kharge on Sanatan Dharma. The SIT was summoned after it did not submit its report as per the court's earlier order.

Former Bar Association President Ram Singh Lodhi and former General Secretary Harsh Gupta had filed this case against the two leaders. The hearing of this case took place in Rampur's MP/MLA court on Monday.

The court had sought a report from the SIT on this matter. As the report was not submitted, the court had summoned the SIT on June 2. The case of purported derogatory remarks on Sanatan Dharma is going on in Rampur's MP MLA court. Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin had allegedly compared Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria and corona. At the same time, Karnataka government's Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge had supported Stalin's speech.

Former president of Rampur Bar Association Ram Singh Lodhi had filed the case against both the ministers on 5 September 2023 in Kotwali Civil Lines of Rampur for insulting Sanatan. The SIT, which was formed to investigate this matter, did not present its report in court.

On Monday, the court expressed its displeasure over this and ordered the SIT to appear in court on June 2, 2025. Speaking on this, Advocate Ram Singh Lodhi said that the court has asked the SIT to appear in the MP/MLA court on June 2 and submit its report.