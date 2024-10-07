ETV Bharat / state

'Deranged' Man Kills Two Passengers At Nagpur Railway Station

The accused person allegedly killed persons with a wooden rafter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 seconds ago

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Nagpur (Maharashtra): At least two persons were killed and two others injured after a mentally challenged person attacked them at Nagpur Railway Station, sending shockwaves across the region, officials said on Monday.

They said a “deranged man” suddenly appeared at platform no seven of the Nagpur Railway Station and allegedly started hitting a group of six to seven people, who were waiting for the train, with a wooden rafter.

The incident took place around 3:30 AM, which triggered panic among the passengers and employees.

“Initially, no one knew the reason for the attack. They started running away from the accused,” police said.

Some people tried to stop the accused but he didn't stop and continued hitting people killing two passengers, who were hit on the head.

Soon after the attack, he tried to run away but the railway employees caught him. The accused has been identified as Jayaram Ramavatar Kewat, aged 35.

One of the deceased persons is Ganesh Kumar of Tamil Nadu, while the identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have started the investigation by analyzing CCTV footage and gathering information from witnesses.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the station but the police were yet to know the possible motives behind the attack.

Nagpur (Maharashtra): At least two persons were killed and two others injured after a mentally challenged person attacked them at Nagpur Railway Station, sending shockwaves across the region, officials said on Monday.

They said a “deranged man” suddenly appeared at platform no seven of the Nagpur Railway Station and allegedly started hitting a group of six to seven people, who were waiting for the train, with a wooden rafter.

The incident took place around 3:30 AM, which triggered panic among the passengers and employees.

“Initially, no one knew the reason for the attack. They started running away from the accused,” police said.

Some people tried to stop the accused but he didn't stop and continued hitting people killing two passengers, who were hit on the head.

Soon after the attack, he tried to run away but the railway employees caught him. The accused has been identified as Jayaram Ramavatar Kewat, aged 35.

One of the deceased persons is Ganesh Kumar of Tamil Nadu, while the identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Authorities have started the investigation by analyzing CCTV footage and gathering information from witnesses.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the station but the police were yet to know the possible motives behind the attack.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAGPUR CRIMEDERANGED MAN KILLS TWO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.