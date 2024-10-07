ETV Bharat / state

'Deranged' Man Kills Two Passengers At Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur (Maharashtra): At least two persons were killed and two others injured after a mentally challenged person attacked them at Nagpur Railway Station, sending shockwaves across the region, officials said on Monday.

They said a “deranged man” suddenly appeared at platform no seven of the Nagpur Railway Station and allegedly started hitting a group of six to seven people, who were waiting for the train, with a wooden rafter.

The incident took place around 3:30 AM, which triggered panic among the passengers and employees.

“Initially, no one knew the reason for the attack. They started running away from the accused,” police said.

Some people tried to stop the accused but he didn't stop and continued hitting people killing two passengers, who were hit on the head.