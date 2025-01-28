ETV Bharat / state

Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Jail On 30-Day Parole, 12th Time Since Arrest

Rohtak/ Chandigarh: Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 30-day parole on Tuesday. This is his 12th parole since he was sentenced to jail for allegedly raping two of his disciples in 2017.

He walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district at 5:26 am today under tight security. It has been learnt that Ram Rahim will stay in Barwala Ashram in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh for the first 20 days and spend the remaining 10 days in Sirsa Dera. This is the first time that he has been allowed to visit his Dera in Sirsa ever since he was arrested eight years ago. During the previous 11 parole periods, he had always stayed at Barwala Ashram.

In 2019, he and three others were convicted for killing journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati 16 years ago.