Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Jail On 30-Day Parole, 12th Time Since Arrest

Rohtak/ Chandigarh: Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 30-day parole on Tuesday. This is his 12th parole since he was sentenced to jail for allegedly raping two of his disciples in 2017.
He walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district at 5:26 am today under tight security. It has been learnt that Ram Rahim will stay in Barwala Ashram in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh for the first 20 days and spend the remaining 10 days in Sirsa Dera. This is the first time that he has been allowed to visit his Dera in Sirsa ever since he was arrested eight years ago. During the previous 11 parole periods, he had always stayed at Barwala Ashram.
In 2019, he and three others were convicted for killing journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati 16 years ago.
In May 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted him and four others of the murder of sect's former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. Earlier on January 3, the Supreme Court had issued them a notice on CBI's plea, challenging the verdict of the high court.
Questions have been raised on the state government for repeatedly granting parole to Ram Rahim. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had left the decision of granting parole to the state government.
Timeline of Ram Rahim's parole:
- October 24, 2020 : One-day parole.
- May 21, 2021: One-day parole.
- February 7, 2022: 21-day parole.
- June 2022: One-month parole.
- October 2022: 40-day parole.
- January 21, 2023: 40-day parole.
- July 20, 2023: 40-day parole.
- November 2023: 29-day parole.
- January 19, 2024: 60-day parole.
- August 12, 2024: 21-day parole.
- October 1, 2024: 21 days parole.
- January 28, 2025: 30 days parole.
