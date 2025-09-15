ETV Bharat / state

Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, was killed and his wife was injured in the accident.

Senior Finance Ministry Official Killed After BMW Hits His Bike In Delhi
Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, who lost his life in the accident. (Special Arrangement)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:33 AM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road on Sunday (September 14, 2025).

The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and a resident of Hari Nagar, according to police.

Police said three PCR calls were received in the afternoon about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt metro station stretch. A police team rushed to the spot and found a BMW lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, officials said.

Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle from behind. Police said Singh was driving the motorcycle and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman who was driving the car and her husband, who was accompanying her.

Later, police were informed by the hospital that Singh succumbed to his injuries while his wife was undergoing treatment. According to sources, Singh and his wife were taken to Nuelife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 17 kilometres from the accident site, instead of being admitted to a nearby medical facility.

Police said the BMW driver and her husband also sustained injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised. Their statements are yet to be recorded. The two are Gurugram residents.

“The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance,” a senior police officer said.

An FIR is being registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, he said. Police said efforts are being made to ascertain the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the crash.

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted for some time due to the accident. It was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, they said.

TAGGED:

FINANCE MINISTRY DEPUTY SECRETARYROAD ACCIDENT IN DELHINAVJOT SINGH SECRETARYDELHI CANTT ACCIDENTBMW HITS BIKE

