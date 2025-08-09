Essay Contest 2025

Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Surrendered Naxalite Women, Danteshwari Fighters

Sharma vowed that women leaving the path of Naxalism and joining the mainstream would be protected “like sisters” by the state and society.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Surrendered Naxalite Women
Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Surrendered Naxalite Women (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST

Dantewada: On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, surrendered women Naxalites and Danteshwari Fighters (women commandos) tied rakhis to Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma in Naxal-affected Dantewada district, assuring them protection and support.

Sharma vowed that women leaving the path of Naxalism and joining the mainstream would be protected “like sisters” by the state and society.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Surrendered Naxalite Women, Danteshwari Fighters
Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Surrendered Naxalite Women, Danteshwari Fighters (ETV Bharat)

Sharma said the government stands firmly with both surrendered Naxalite women and women commandos fighting them. “Any sister who gives up Naxalism will be accepted by the whole society and given full protection,” he told the media after the event, attended by Minister Kedar Kashyap, senior district officials, and security personnel.

The Home Minister also promised security from special commando units, including surrendered Naxalite fighters and Danteshwari Fighters, and development measures in the affected areas as part of efforts to end Naxalism.

Sharma visited the Danteshwari Temple
Vijay Sharma visited the Danteshwari Temple (ETV Bharat)

Earlier in the day, Sharma visited the Danteshwari Temple, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity in the region. Following temple rituals, he joined celebrations at the Dantewada Circuit House, where women commandos tied rakhis to him, expressing pride and enthusiasm.

Sundari Korram, a jawan of the Danteshwari Fighters, said they would “fight till the last breath” to rid Bastar of Naxals, and urged that sisters of DRG jawans posted in conflict zones should also be allowed to tie rakhis to leaders as a morale boost.

The event symbolised the integration of former insurgents into mainstream society while honouring women on the frontlines of the anti-Naxal operations.

