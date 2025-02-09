Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Inaugurates Tiruchirappalli Birds Park

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a birds park, set up under the Namakku Naame Thittam at an estimated cost of Rs 18.63 crore, at Kambarasampettai here on Sunday.

Set up on a 4.02 acres, the aviary is the new colourful home to hundreds of birds, themed on the ancient classification of landscape, such as Kurinji (mountainous areas), Mullai (forests), Marutham (farm land), Neithal (seashore) and Palai (dry land) and a '7 D' mini theatre and koi fish pond were among the attractions, an official release said.

The Namakku Naame Thittam is aimed at enhancing public participation in creating and maintaining community infrastructures and the work for the park began in November 2023. Ministers K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), S Regupathy (Law), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), elected representatives and senior officials took part.