‘Voter Adhikar Yatra Will Not Make Impact In Bihar Polls; SIR Not An Issue,’ Says Deputy CM
Samrat Chaudhary said that Bihar has seen development, and it does not want to return to the Lalu era.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 7:55 AM IST
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday, said that the recently concluded ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make no impact on the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the former BJP state chief said that the NDA is going to form the government in the state with more seats than in 2010. He added that Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor will not be a factor in the assembly polls.
"This time we are going to win more seats than in 2010. Bihar has seen development. The state does not want to return to the Lalu era," he said.
According to Samrat Chaudhary, special intensive revision of the voter list is not an issue for the people of Bihar. He said that Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav actually came to visit Bihar. “Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi's double-engine governments have built roads on which both have travelled. As far as SIR is concerned, there is no discrepancy in the voter list, so this is not an issue,” he added.
Responding to a question on the impact of Prashant Kishor on the elections, he said, “ I have been active in Bihar politics for 30 years. The public should consider whether he will stay in the field of politics or not. Anyone who enters politics will have to let the public know what they have done and what they intend to do in the future”.
Samrat Chaudhary said that the people of Bihar have seen Lalu Yadav's 'jungle raj' as well as Nitish Kumar's 'good governance'. If people have to choose one, they will definitely choose Nitish Kumar.
The former BJP state chief evaded the question of him being a contender for the post of Chief Minister, saying,” I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Whatever responsibility the party has given me to date, I have fulfilled it. I will try to fulfil the responsibility given by the party in the future also”.
In reply to a query on Tejashwi Yadav continuously raising questions about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health, he said, “The job of the leader of the opposition party is to oppose the government; he is doing it. Let them do it; it does not matter”.
The deputy CM refuted the speculations of Chirag Paswan leaving the NDA, saying,” NDA is united. Everything is fine, no one is going anywhere. As far as seat sharing is concerned, it will be done on time”.
