ETV Bharat / state

‘Voter Adhikar Yatra Will Not Make Impact In Bihar Polls; SIR Not An Issue,’ Says Deputy CM

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday, said that the recently concluded ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make no impact on the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the former BJP state chief said that the NDA is going to form the government in the state with more seats than in 2010. He added that Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor will not be a factor in the assembly polls.

"This time we are going to win more seats than in 2010. Bihar has seen development. The state does not want to return to the Lalu era," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

According to Samrat Chaudhary, special intensive revision of the voter list is not an issue for the people of Bihar. He said that Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav actually came to visit Bihar. “Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi's double-engine governments have built roads on which both have travelled. As far as SIR is concerned, there is no discrepancy in the voter list, so this is not an issue,” he added.