Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe into Firing by BJP MLA on Sena Leader

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders High-Level Inquiry into BJP MLA Firing Incident

A special investigation team (SIT) led by ACP Nilesh Sonawane has been formed to investigate the firing incident involving a local Shiv Sena leader and a BJP MLA after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed it to be 'serious'.

Thane (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared the Ulhasnagar shooting incident involving a local Shiv Sena leader and a BJP MLA to be "serious" and ordered a high-level investigation into it on Saturday. “The incident is serious and I have asked the DGP to hold a high-level Inquiry. Everyone is equal before the law irrespective of their political affiliations,” Fadnavis told reporters.

Following this, a special investigation team (SIT) led by ACP Nilesh Sonawane was formed to investigate the firing incident. A police officer said that on Friday night BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of Kalyan opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chairman of Kalyan, over a land dispute inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in the Thane district.

"BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil," claimed Datta Shinde, Thane ACP, recounting what transpired inside the Hill Line Police Station in Thane. Shinde told the media, asserting that there was no issue with firing in self-defence. No disagreement or provocation occurred. However, Ganpat Gaikwad aimed and fired at them.

If the MLA is found to be guilty, the state BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, stated that the party will take legal action. Before being arrested, Ganpat Gaikwad stated he used the gun because his kid was being beaten at the police station by the workers of the Sena leader. He made this claim in an interview with the media.

