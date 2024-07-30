Student Dies By Suicide Inside Deoghar School; Parents Blame Management For Negligence

Deoghar: A class 11 student died by suicide on Monday in Navodaya Vidyalaya located under the jurisdiction of the Rikhiya police station, raising serious questions against the school authority, with the father of the deceased alleging the management of being 'negligent'.

Father Vimlesh Singh was furious and demanded why the school management sent his daughter's body to the Sadar Hospital without informing him immediately. "I rushed to Deoghar from Dumka but then came to know that they had sent her body to the hospital without even informing me in the first place," the father said.

The father said that his daughter was upset and unhappy about the petty politics that was ongoing in the school for the past few months. "The librarian and physics teacher bully children and make them scared and depressed. My daughter, too, had complained about this on several occasions," he added.

Taking a serious dig at the school management, the father went on to allege that the daughter was forced to write a suicide note and hide the truth. "She was a star student and always fared well in class. She was upright, confident, smart and hardworking. It is impossible to believe that she died by suicide," a devastated Vimlesh Singh said.

Why did the management not search for my daughter when she went to her hostel around 10 AM on Monday and did not return, the father questioned. Principal UP Pani termed the incident to be unfortunate but added saying that there is no truth in the allegations being made by the family.

"The matter will be investigated impartially and necessary action will be taken against members of the school if and when they are found guilty. The school will aid the police in their investigation," Pani said. Rikhiya police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said that the police have sent the body for post-mortem after which the cause of death will come to light.

DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM).