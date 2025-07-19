ETV Bharat / state

Noida Shocker | Dental College Student Dies By Suicide Following Mental Harassment

New Delhi/Noida: A Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student, studying at a university, allegedly died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

Following the death of the student, other students at the university protested against the management. Police said that following a complaint by the family of the deceased, they have apprehended two people, and a probe is underway.

Upon receiving information, officials of the Knowledge Park police station, along with a forensic team, reached the spot. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, told reporters that following a complaint by the kin of the deceased, a case has been registered against the staff of the university, and two people have been arrested.