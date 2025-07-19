Noida Shocker | Dental College Student Dies By Suicide Following Mental Harassment

New Delhi/Noida: A Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student, studying at a university, allegedly died by suicide, police said on Saturday.
Following the death of the student, other students at the university protested against the management. Police said that following a complaint by the family of the deceased, they have apprehended two people, and a probe is underway.
Upon receiving information, officials of the Knowledge Park police station, along with a forensic team, reached the spot. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, police said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, told reporters that following a complaint by the kin of the deceased, a case has been registered against the staff of the university, and two people have been arrested.
"We have pacified the kin of the deceased and the protesting students. At that moment, peace prevails on the university campus," the senior police official added.
Police said that a note was found where the deceased claimed that she was being harassed mentally. She had named two university professors and members of the management.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.