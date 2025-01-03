Dense Fog In Punjab’s Bathinda Triggers Road Accident, Several Wounded

Bathinda: A major accident occurred on the Bathinda-Dabwali road here in Punjab due to dense fog, injuring more than 15 passengers, officials said.
The collision occurred near Gurusar and Sainiwala villages, involving a private passenger bus and a truck.
According to initial reports, the accident was caused by poor visibility and the truck driver’s recklessness as the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the road. The bus, which belonged to a transport company, was carrying several passengers when the crash occurred. The truck hit the passenger bus coming from the wrong side.
Emergency Response
Police said that local social service organisations rushed to the site swiftly and pressed into service ambulances to shift the injured to the hospital for treatment.
A passenger and the bus conductor stated that ongoing civil works and heavy fog resulted in the crash.
“There were 15 to 20 injured; most of them were taken to nearby hospitals,” said a member of the rescue team.
Official Statement
DSP Rural Hina Gupta confirmed the incident, saying the investigations into the case are underway.
“The injured are receiving treatment in government and private hospitals,” she added. Gupta advised motorists to drive carefully on roads due to foggy conditions.
Previous Accident Killed Eight
This is the second bus accident in Bathinda within days that claimed eight lives.
