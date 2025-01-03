ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog In Punjab’s Bathinda Triggers Road Accident, Several Wounded

Bathinda: A major accident occurred on the Bathinda-Dabwali road here in Punjab due to dense fog, injuring more than 15 passengers, officials said.

The collision occurred near Gurusar and Sainiwala villages, involving a private passenger bus and a truck.

According to initial reports, the accident was caused by poor visibility and the truck driver’s recklessness as the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the road. The bus, which belonged to a transport company, was carrying several passengers when the crash occurred. The truck hit the passenger bus coming from the wrong side.

Emergency Response

Police said that local social service organisations rushed to the site swiftly and pressed into service ambulances to shift the injured to the hospital for treatment.

A passenger and the bus conductor stated that ongoing civil works and heavy fog resulted in the crash.