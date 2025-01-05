ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Hits Kashmir Air Traffic, All Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport; Night Temperature Plunges Across Valley

Srinagar: The Airport Authority in Srinagar has cancelled all flights from the airport today (Jan 5, 2024) due to dense fog reducing visibility for the planes to take off.

Director Srinagar Airport Javaid Anjum told ETV Bharat that all flights have been cancelled due to dense fog. “All scheduled flights for the day are cancelled as low visibility made it impossible for aircraft to land or take off,” the director said.

While more than 50 flights were scheduled on Sunday, a day earlier, as many as 11,169 passengers arrived or departed from the airport on 63 flights, the officials said, adding that 5337 passengers arrived on 31 flights and 5832 passengers departed on 32 flights.

One flight was cancelled on Friday due to fog hovering around the airport, while 61 flights operated to and fro from the airport on the same day.

Kashmir is reeling under 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest period of winter, which witnessed the initial weeks of dry weather followed by two days of snowfall in the last week of December last year. The Meteorological department has forecasted snowfall in Kashmir on January 5 and 6, while rainfall in Jammu.