Seven Including Newly-Wed Couple Killed After SUV Collides With Three Wheeler In Fog-Hit Bijnor

Bijnor: At least seven people, including a newly-wed couple, were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The accident occurred in Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital National Highway due to dense fog, police said.

According to police, the victims, all members of the same family, were returning to their village in a three-wheeler after attending a wedding in Jharkhand. The deceased have been identified as Khurshid (65), his son Vishal (25), daughter-in-law Khushi (22), Mumtaz (45), Ruby (32), and Bushra (10). The three-wheeler driver, Ajab Singh, also succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Abhishek Jha, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the incident occurred near the fire station in Dhampur around 2 am. A speeding Creta car, attempting to overtake another vehicle, collided with the three-wheeler from behind. The impact caused the three-wheeler to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch.

Passersby alerted authorities and helped to rescue the victims. Police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a hospital. All six family members died on the way to the hospital. The driver of the three-wheeler also succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

SP Jha said, "Two passengers in the car, identified as Sohail Alvi and Aman from Sherkot, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital."

"The family was travelling from Moradabad, where they had arrived by train, to their home in Tibri village," Jha added. Khurshid had recently brought his son and his bride Khushi back from their wedding in Jharkhand. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the incident further.