Dense Fog At Kolkata Airport Delays 53 Flights On Saturday

It was the third consecutive day of flight operations being disrupted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to dense fog.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

Kolkata: Dense fog disrupted operations at the Kolkata airport on Saturday, delaying at least 53 flights, an official said.

It was the third consecutive day of flight operations being disrupted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport due to fog.

Flight movement was affected from 6.26 am to 12.10 pm at the airport, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

A total of 23 flights scheduled to arrive in Kolkata were delayed due to poor visibility at the airport. Similarly, the departure of at least 30 flights was delayed, he said. "There were, however, no diversions of flights," the official said.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) implements low visibility procedures (LVP) when visibility drops below 800 metres, guiding aircraft to their stands using 'Follow-Me' vehicles. LVP is also triggered when the cloud ceiling is below 200 feet.

On Friday, dense fog disrupted the movement of 34 flights, while the movement of 72 flights was disrupted on Thursday.

