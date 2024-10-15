ETV Bharat / state

Denied Leave, Angry Staff Sets CO's Car On Fire In Nalanda; Arrested

Satendra Prasad told police he set the car on fire as he was angry at the CO for scolding him and not granting him leave.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Car set on fire (ETV Bharat Photo)

Nalanda: A panchayat employee was arrested for setting the Circle Officer's (CO) car on fire at his residence in Qatrisarai in Bihar's Nalanda district for reportedly being denied a leave.

The car was completely burnt to ashes and the flames spread to the surrounding areas, causing huge damage to the building. After the incident surfaced on Saturday, a probe was launched by Qatrisarai police station in-charge, Satyam Tiwari, under the leadership of Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh.

On examining the CCTV footage of the spot and probing the incident with the help of dog squad and FSL teams, the accused was found to be a revenue wing employee of the Darveshpura panchayat.

After which, the accused was taken into custody for questioning and he confessed his crime. The accused, identified as Satendra Prasad, is a resident of Kako in Ibrahimpur police station area of Jehanabad district.

During interrogation, he told police that he was not being granted leave and so in a fit of rage, set the CO's car on fire. "I had applied for a leave, but did not get it. So I set the CO sahib's car on fire," he said.

It was further learnt that Satendra's son had drowned in a pond recently following which, he was on leave for several days without approval. After returning to work, the CO reprimanded him for going on leave without informing.

"The revenue employee was upset due to work pressure and said that he was not getting leave for a long time. He also had an altercation with the CO recently. To teach him a lesson, he set the CO's car parked at his residential complex on fire," Qatrisarai police station in-charge, Satyam Tiwari said.

