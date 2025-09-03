'Denied' Hearse At Hospital, Family Carries Woman's Body Home On Cot In Chhattisgarh

Gariaband: A family was forced to carry the body of their deceased relative on a cot for around 2.5 kilometres after a government hospital allegedly refused to provide them a hearse in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Monday.

The district collector has asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) to probe into the matter and ensure such incidents do not recur.

A 60-year-old woman, who was admitted at the Community Health Centre in Amlipadar under Mainpur block, died during treatment. After this, her family members asked the hospital authorities to arrange a hearse to transport the body back home at Nayapara village, located 2.5 kilometres from the spot. However, the management allegedly refused to provide any vehicle to them following which, the body had to be taken home on a cot.

Her relative Deepchand Patel said, "When we asked the hospital management for a hearse to take the body home, they refused. The private vehicle owners demanded a hefty amount which we could not afford. So we had no other option but to carry the body on a cot to our village by walking 2.5 kilometres from Amlipadar.

A video in this connection, where four men are seen walking on the road carrying the cot, surfaced on the social media.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Gariaband Collector Bhagwan Singh Uike said a video has surfaced and necessary action is being taken.

"I have spoken to the CMHO, who said that the hospital management had informed the woman's relatives that a hearse was coming from Devbhog, located about 26 km from Amlipadar, but they did not wait for it. I have told the CMHO to ensure such incidents should not recur," Uike said.

The collector further said that a hearse that is stationed in Amlipadar has been recently damaged in an accident and is undergoing repair. Once repaired, it will be made available at the hospital, he added.