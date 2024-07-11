'Denied' Ambulance At MP Hospital, Labourer Couple Carries Toddler Son's Body In Lap; Locals Offer Help

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident demonstrating the lack of empathy on part of the medical authorities, a labourer couple was forced to carry the body of their one-year-old son in their lap due to lack of ambulance following the child's death at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The incident has come to light in Mahidpur tehsil, 50 km from the district headquarters and has thus highlighted the ill-equipped healthcare being provided by the government to the local residents. It raised questions over the facilities being provided to the patients at the hospitals.

The labourer couple identified as Dhanraj and Ramshree, are originally residents of Shivpuri, but live in Gogpur village of the Mahidpur Road police station area of Ujjain where they work as labourers. The couple said that their one-year-old son Arpit fell ill and they brought him to the hospital in Mahidpur where the doctors declared him dead.

When the distraught parents requested for an ambulance from the hospital to take their child's body home, the facility was not provided by the hospital authorities, the couple said. Forced to leave on foot, the parents reached the bus stand to take a bus back home with their deceased son carried by the grieving mother in her lap.

As the locals and passersby came to know about the tragedy, they offered them help. The locals, moved by the couple's plight, volunteered to make the arrangement of a private ambulance by pooling money. The family was then transported to their relatives in Gogpur village in Mahidpur.