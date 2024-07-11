ETV Bharat / state

'Denied' Ambulance At MP Hospital, Labourer Couple Carries Toddler Son's Body In Lap; Locals Offer Help

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

A labourer couple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain were forced to carry their 1-year-old son's dead body in their lap after the hospital, where the child died, denied an ambulance to them. Seeing the couple carrying the body, locals chipped in and arranged a private ambulance for them.

Labourer Couple Carry Toddler Son's Body In Lap in MP
Labourer Couple Carry Toddler Son's Body In Lap in MP (ETV Bharat)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident demonstrating the lack of empathy on part of the medical authorities, a labourer couple was forced to carry the body of their one-year-old son in their lap due to lack of ambulance following the child's death at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The incident has come to light in Mahidpur tehsil, 50 km from the district headquarters and has thus highlighted the ill-equipped healthcare being provided by the government to the local residents. It raised questions over the facilities being provided to the patients at the hospitals.

The labourer couple identified as Dhanraj and Ramshree, are originally residents of Shivpuri, but live in Gogpur village of the Mahidpur Road police station area of Ujjain where they work as labourers. The couple said that their one-year-old son Arpit fell ill and they brought him to the hospital in Mahidpur where the doctors declared him dead.

When the distraught parents requested for an ambulance from the hospital to take their child's body home, the facility was not provided by the hospital authorities, the couple said. Forced to leave on foot, the parents reached the bus stand to take a bus back home with their deceased son carried by the grieving mother in her lap.

As the locals and passersby came to know about the tragedy, they offered them help. The locals, moved by the couple's plight, volunteered to make the arrangement of a private ambulance by pooling money. The family was then transported to their relatives in Gogpur village in Mahidpur.

Read More

  1. Lack of Road Connectivity Forces Man to Cross River in Bulldozer to Reach Hospital in Uttarakhand
  2. Chhattisgarh: DRG Personnel Carry Pregnant Woman on Cot for 10 Km

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident demonstrating the lack of empathy on part of the medical authorities, a labourer couple was forced to carry the body of their one-year-old son in their lap due to lack of ambulance following the child's death at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The incident has come to light in Mahidpur tehsil, 50 km from the district headquarters and has thus highlighted the ill-equipped healthcare being provided by the government to the local residents. It raised questions over the facilities being provided to the patients at the hospitals.

The labourer couple identified as Dhanraj and Ramshree, are originally residents of Shivpuri, but live in Gogpur village of the Mahidpur Road police station area of Ujjain where they work as labourers. The couple said that their one-year-old son Arpit fell ill and they brought him to the hospital in Mahidpur where the doctors declared him dead.

When the distraught parents requested for an ambulance from the hospital to take their child's body home, the facility was not provided by the hospital authorities, the couple said. Forced to leave on foot, the parents reached the bus stand to take a bus back home with their deceased son carried by the grieving mother in her lap.

As the locals and passersby came to know about the tragedy, they offered them help. The locals, moved by the couple's plight, volunteered to make the arrangement of a private ambulance by pooling money. The family was then transported to their relatives in Gogpur village in Mahidpur.

Read More

  1. Lack of Road Connectivity Forces Man to Cross River in Bulldozer to Reach Hospital in Uttarakhand
  2. Chhattisgarh: DRG Personnel Carry Pregnant Woman on Cot for 10 Km

TAGGED:

ON DEAD BODY ON SHOULDERPARENTS CARRYING SON BODY IN UJJAINAMBULANCE NOT FOUND IN UJJAINMP POOR HEALTH SYSTEMBABY BODY IN LAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.