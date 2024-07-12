ETV Bharat / state

Dengue Tests: Karnataka Health Dept Serves Notice To 22 Labs For Overcharging

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Following complaints of some testing centres overcharging patients for conducting dengue tests, a health department team visited 31 centres of which, 21 were found guilty. Notices were served to them and action will be taken as per law, officials said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka health department has issued notices to 22 labs, which were charging more than what was prescribed for dengue tests.

A team comprising Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) nodal officers, district health and family welfare officer and various officials visited 31 private institutions under their purview after receiving information of exorbitant fees being charged for dengue tests.

Officials said that while visiting the centres, it came to light that 22 labs charged more than the rates fixed by the state government. Thereafter, a notice was issued under the Karnataka Infectious Diseases Act and KPME Act. Action will be taken as per the law, they said.

As per the rates prescribed by the government, Dengue ELISA NS1 test is to be conducted for Rs 300, Dengue ELISA IgM test for Rs 300 while Rs 250 is to be charged for Staining test and Rapid card test for NS1, IgM and IgG.

If anyone finds that a lab is charging more than the prescribed rates, he/she can register a complaint by dialing 9449843037. This apart, a complaint can also be submitted at the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer (Bengaluru City District, Old Tuberculosis Hospital Premises, Old Madras Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru). One can also lodge a complaint through mail at dhobangaloreurban@gmail.com.

Labs notified by Health Department:

1. Prime Diagnostics, Yalahanka

2. Aster Clinic, Yalahanka

3. Sri Raghav Clinic, Doddabommasandra

4. SinmaDiagnostics, Yalahanka

5. R. Lal Path Lab, Near Allen Carrier Institute, Whitefield.

6. Horamavu Main Road Hospital

7. SJP Hospital, Kalkere Main Road, Horamavu.

8. Medal Kumax Diagnostic, Horamavu Main Road

9. TKS Diagnostic Centre, Hosur Road

10. Fun diagnostic

11. Mahesha Health Care, Hebbagodi, Electronic City

12. Kriya Hospital, J.P. Nagar.

13. Sping Life Health Care Private Limited, Electronic City

14. E-City Hospitals, Electronic City

15. Bio Line Laboratories, Jayanagar

16. Anquest, Jayanagar

17. Pranav Diagnostic Kammanahalli

18. Balaji Lab Diagnostic, Bangalore

19. SLV Diagnostic, Bangalore

20. Altius Hospital, Nagawara Main Road

21. Cortulus Diagnostic, Nagawara Main Road

22. Isha Multi Specialty Hospital, Kammanahalli

