ETV Bharat / state

Demolition Of Illegal Properties Of Changur Baba, Associates Continue In Balrampur

Balrampur: The administration continued to demolish the alleged illegal properties of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba and his associates for the third consecutive day. Besides encroaching upon the government land, they are also facing allegations of carrying out religious conversion. Eight bulldozers have been put on the job in Madhyapur village of the district.

The administration had sent a notice regarding properties of Changur Baba and his associates Neetu and Naveen Rohar that are spread over an area of about one acre asking them to remove the illegal encroachment. Their failure to comply led to the administrative action.

Changur Baba's mansion was built on about one acre of which two biswa was government land that had been encroached upon. Sources revealed that 80% of the demolition work has been carried out.

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has registered a case against 10 persons out of which four have been arrested. These include Changur Baba, Neetu Rohar and her husband Naveen Rohar.

Changur Baba and one of his associates were nabbed from Lucknow last week. Changur Baba carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. The ATS had earlier arrested his son and Naveen Rohar.

Baba and his associates are accused of getting foreign funding to the tune of Rs 100 crores which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.