Demolition Of Illegal Properties Of Changur Baba, Associates Continue In Balrampur

Balrampur: The administration continued to demolish the alleged illegal properties of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba and his associates for the third consecutive day. Besides encroaching upon the government land, they are also facing allegations of carrying out religious conversion. Eight bulldozers have been put on the job in Madhyapur village of the district.
The administration had sent a notice regarding properties of Changur Baba and his associates Neetu and Naveen Rohar that are spread over an area of about one acre asking them to remove the illegal encroachment. Their failure to comply led to the administrative action.
Changur Baba's mansion was built on about one acre of which two biswa was government land that had been encroached upon. Sources revealed that 80% of the demolition work has been carried out.
The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has registered a case against 10 persons out of which four have been arrested. These include Changur Baba, Neetu Rohar and her husband Naveen Rohar.
Changur Baba and one of his associates were nabbed from Lucknow last week. Changur Baba carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. The ATS had earlier arrested his son and Naveen Rohar.
Baba and his associates are accused of getting foreign funding to the tune of Rs 100 crores which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishal Pandey said, “The demolition will continue till the illegal encroachment is completely removed.” It is learnt that panic prevails among the people associated with Changur Baba.
Special Task Force (STF) chief Amitabh Yash had disclosed on July 5 that Changur Baba (actual name Karimullah Shah) was living in Madhyapur for the last three to four years. He had allegedly brainwashed Mumbai's Naveen Rohar, Neetu Rohar and their daughter Samale into converting to Islam.
It is alleged that the members of Changur Baba's gang used to lure girls from the majority community by changing their names. These girls were later converted to Islam.
The STF chief claimed that Rs 15 to Rs 16 lakh rupees were given for converting Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya girls to Islam. The remuneration for conversion of a backward caste girl was Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh and those from other castes was Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakhs.
