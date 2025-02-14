Demolition Drive Carried Out In Pahalgam In Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag: In the absence of any check by the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), illegal and unauthorised constructions have marred the beauty of the world-famous tourist destination Pahalgam located in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The government has constituted the PDA to regulate the construction activities in Pahalgam, but it has failed to curb rampant construction in the area during the last few years, posing a threat to the environment.

Recently the PDA raised concerns over nearly 300 unauthorised structures including hotels, guest houses, huts and residential houses under its jurisdiction, particularly within eco-sensitive zones. PDA issued notices to over 300 individuals involved in unauthorised constructions.

Now the PDA has become active since the last few days, they have started action against illegal and unauthorised structures. Concerned authorities in and around the Pahalgam particularly Dehwatoo, Panner and adjoining areas started demolition drives targeting several structures deemed illegal under the Pahalgam Master Plan. The demolition drives were faced with stiff resistance from residents whose structures were razed with bulldozers.

Affected families faced a shocking time when they saw their structures built with crores of rupees being demolished. A local resident said that the authorities actually tried to physically prevent the demolitions.

An official said that some encroachers constructed the structures in sensitive areas beyond the PDA’s jurisdiction, posing significant environmental risks, warning that unchecked illegal construction activities could damage the environment.