Democracy In Danger In BJP-RSS Rule, Says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that democracy and the constitution are in danger as long as the BJP is in power and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh continues to hold sway.

According to him, the responsibility of saving democracy and the constitution is not only of the opposition parties but also of citizens. "Until the people do not put up a brave front in unison with the opposition, the country will continue to face the anarchy of BJP and the RSS in the country," Gehlot said.

Misuse of govt agencies

Gehlot, while talking to the media at the state Congress headquarters on Wednesday, said that the BJP is tearing apart the constitution and democracy in the country and probe agencies are being misused. He said that the Election Commission in Bihar is working under pressure, and the names of lakhs of people are being removed from the voter list.

"If independent institutions work under pressure like this, then how will democracy work. Rahul Gandhi is constantly warning people regarding this. The people should also try to understand what is happening in the country," he said.



Socialism and secularism basic spirit of the Constitution

Gehlot said that socialism and secularism are the basic spirit of the Constitution, but the leaders of RSS and BJP want to remove these principles from the Constitution. "When BR Ambedkar framed the Constitution, these principles were incotrorted. Everyone knows what is the mentality of those who are talking about removing these two words from the Constitution now. These people are talking about Hindu Rashtra and ending the democracy of the country," Gehpot observed.

On the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Gehlot said that the Congress's stand is clear in this matter. People discuss that Congress had first brought a no-confidence motion and it was Congress that had complained about him, he added.

Gehlot said that the contention of the Congress is that the way the Vice President has resigned is not right. "I also think that his health was absolutely fine. He worked all day. What happened suddenly that he resigned in the evening? he questioned.

He continued, "Jagdeep Dhankhar had said that he will remain Vice President till 2027 if not the there is any divine intervention. Dhankhar is my old friend. We have family relations since childhood, but the way he has resigned is not right," Gehlot added.