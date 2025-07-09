Stage Set For 27th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting In Ranchi

Ranchi: Preparations have been completed for the 27th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, to be held on Thursday at Hotel Radisson in Ranchi.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri review preparations at the hotel for the meeting which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He took stock of the meeting room and the accommodation arrangements for the Union Home Minister and the representatives of various states participating in the event.

A complete ban has been imposed on outsiders staying or entering the hotel without a pass. Barricading has been done at various places on the way to the hotel and entry is being allowed only after security checks. The media gallery has been placed outside the hotel and photographers will be allowed to enter it for some time when the meeting starts.

While the meeting will be chaired by Shah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be the Vice President. Apart from this, ministers Vijay Chaudhary and Samrat Chaudhary will participate from Bihar. Similarly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida and Minister Mukesh Mahaling will participate from Odisha. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will represent West Bengal. Representatives from all the four states will reach Ranchi by late on Wednesday evening.

Security personnel outside Hotel Radisson in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

According to Jharkhand's Personnel Department, several demands will be placed by the state at the meeting including dues of Rs 1.36 crore owed by the Centre, restarting special central assistance already being received in Naxal-affected districts and special package to remove backwardness and malnutrition in the state. Also, the action taken report in the last meeting, held on December 10, 2023 will be discussed.

This apart, ongoing issue between Bihar and Jharkhand regarding division of assets and liabilities of Bihar State Construction Corporation Limited will also be discussed in the meeting which will also be attended Chief Secretaries of the four states, senior administrative officers and 199 representatives of central ministries.

The ruling party as well as the Opposition are expecting a special gift from Centre for Jharkhand. BJP media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak the meeting will decide the role Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha will play in development of East India.

State Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu said Jharkhand has been meted out step-motherly treatment by the central government. He expected some special package for the state will be announced at the meeting.