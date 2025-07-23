AAP Rajya Sabha Member Seeks Discussion On 'Bulldozer Action' In Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has sought a discussion in the House on the demolition operations across the national capital.

In a letter to the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, Sanjay said the houses and shops belonging to people from UP and Bihar have been demolished in Delhi. He said owing to the demolition drive, thousands of people have been rendered homeless and the issue must be discussed in the House under Rule 267.

Sanjay, in the letter stated that thousands of families residing in slums like Madrasi Camp, Batla House, Nizamuddin Basti, Azadpur Mandi and Okhla in Jangpura are being forcibly evicted without any prior notice, legal process or proper arrangements for resettlement.

"Before the elections, the government had distributed guarantee cards among the urban poor with the promise of "where there is a slum, there is a house" to assure them that they would be provided with proper housing. But after the elections, the government seems to be backing away from the announcements," he said.

Sanjay said the bulldozer action is not only a violation of the right to life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, but also of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, which stipulates that due process and humane resettlement be ensured prior to eviction.

"The said settlements are not temporary but permanent residences of migrant workers, rickshaw pullers, domestic workers, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, who have been the backbone of Delhi's economy for years. Today, in the name of so-called development, their livelihood, children's education and social security are being destroyed overnight. These actions are contrary to the principles of human dignity, civil liberties and social justice," the MP said in his letter.

In his letter to the Secretary General, Sanjay Singh concluded that in view of the urgency and constitutional gravity of the issue, he requests that all proceedings listed under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct in the Rajya Sabha be adjourned so that the mass evictions and forced displacements in Delhi can be discussed immediately. Let us tell you that before this, Sanjay Singh has protested in Patna, the capital of Bihar, regarding the demolition of slums in Delhi.

Rule 267, part of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Rajya Sabha, allows members to propose adjournment of the rules to discuss urgent matters. However, its repeated use during the tenure of the current government has become a point of contention between the Opposition and the presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the chairman had also raised questions about the notices given by the members of the Opposition parties to hold discussions under these rules on different issues.