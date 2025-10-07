ETV Bharat / state

Demand Grows For International Wedding City In Agra After Maiden Successful Conclave

Agra: Buoyed by Uttar Pradesh's maiden 'Indian Wedding Industries Conclave and Expo-2025, stakeholders have called for developing Agra as the gateway to destination weddings.

The event was held in Agra on October 5-6 at the ITC Mughal Hotel in which wedding planners and representatives from the hotel industry from across the country expressed immense potential for destination weddings in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra. Representatives noted that while the palaces of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer are beautiful, monuments like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri are equally impressive.

International Wedding City In Agra?

Wedding and event planner Rituraj Singh stated that a proposal for an International Wedding City in Agra will be presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that wedding cities should be established in Agra, as well as Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Noida, and Greater Noida to boost destination weddings.

“We have many clients in Agra who have hosted destination weddings in Jaipur, Udaipur, and other places. Agra has immense potential for destination weddings. Approximately 200 acres of land is needed for the International Wedding City in Agra,” he said.

Singh suggested that the International Wedding City in Agra be built in a way that combines royal, Mughal, and Vedic culture, saying that weddings cannot be held in the Agra Fort.

“However, we can replicate the Agra Fort in the Wedding City. Huts and hotels will be built alongside it. Other hotels in the city will also be connected to it. Greenery, i.e., a forest, will be created. A small city can be established with cottages, water bodies, and waterfalls. The site will be built to accommodate three or four weddings simultaneously. During the off-season, shooting can be done there,” he said. He said that the development of the International Wedding City will cost approximately Rs 1,000 crore, which will be borne by wedding entrepreneurs.

Features Of The International Wedding City

Artificial Lake

Water Park

Island

Forest for a Safari Look

Rajwada, Mughal, and Vedic Sites

English Garden, Vintage Setup

Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge

AC Huts, Hotel, Garden, and Open Area

Taj-Inspired Romance Pavilion

Singh said that besides Uttar Pradesh, destination wedding cities should be considered in other states like Uttarakhand where Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, and Nainital were the ideal locations.

“Similarly, Wedding Cities should be established in Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, and other cities in Madhya Pradesh. In Agra, pre-wedding shoots should be conducted at locations such as the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra, Mehtab Bagh, and Fatehpur Sikri. This will enhance wedding memories”.