Demand Grows For International Wedding City In Agra After Maiden Successful Conclave
Stakeholders said that a comprehensive plan to establish a wedding city in Agra has been submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
Agra: Buoyed by Uttar Pradesh's maiden 'Indian Wedding Industries Conclave and Expo-2025, stakeholders have called for developing Agra as the gateway to destination weddings.
The event was held in Agra on October 5-6 at the ITC Mughal Hotel in which wedding planners and representatives from the hotel industry from across the country expressed immense potential for destination weddings in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra. Representatives noted that while the palaces of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer are beautiful, monuments like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri are equally impressive.
International Wedding City In Agra?
Wedding and event planner Rituraj Singh stated that a proposal for an International Wedding City in Agra will be presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that wedding cities should be established in Agra, as well as Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Noida, and Greater Noida to boost destination weddings.
“We have many clients in Agra who have hosted destination weddings in Jaipur, Udaipur, and other places. Agra has immense potential for destination weddings. Approximately 200 acres of land is needed for the International Wedding City in Agra,” he said.
Singh suggested that the International Wedding City in Agra be built in a way that combines royal, Mughal, and Vedic culture, saying that weddings cannot be held in the Agra Fort.
“However, we can replicate the Agra Fort in the Wedding City. Huts and hotels will be built alongside it. Other hotels in the city will also be connected to it. Greenery, i.e., a forest, will be created. A small city can be established with cottages, water bodies, and waterfalls. The site will be built to accommodate three or four weddings simultaneously. During the off-season, shooting can be done there,” he said. He said that the development of the International Wedding City will cost approximately Rs 1,000 crore, which will be borne by wedding entrepreneurs.
Features Of The International Wedding City
- Artificial Lake
- Water Park
- Island
- Forest for a Safari Look
- Rajwada, Mughal, and Vedic Sites
- English Garden, Vintage Setup
- Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge
- AC Huts, Hotel, Garden, and Open Area
- Taj-Inspired Romance Pavilion
Singh said that besides Uttar Pradesh, destination wedding cities should be considered in other states like Uttarakhand where Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, and Nainital were the ideal locations.
“Similarly, Wedding Cities should be established in Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, and other cities in Madhya Pradesh. In Agra, pre-wedding shoots should be conducted at locations such as the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra, Mehtab Bagh, and Fatehpur Sikri. This will enhance wedding memories”.
'Uttar Pradesh Ideal For Destination Weddings'
Manish Agarwal, state president of the Wedding Association, stated that they are considering the entire state of Uttar Pradesh as a wedding destination. Agra will be the gateway to destination weddings in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
“Agra is home to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, and other monuments. Hotels are plentiful, along with the Yamuna, Chambal, Utangan, Khari, and Parvati rivers while ancient temples and gardens abound. Other cities lack such resources,” he said. Besides Agra, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Vrindavan, Greater Noida, and Noida are also ideal destination wedding locations, added Agarwal.
“These cities have good road and air connectivity, and are plentiful in hotels. It can be said that if there is any state ideal for weddings, it is Uttar Pradesh. The proposal to establish a wedding city will be presented to Chief Minister Yogi and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh,” he said.
Employment Opportunities In These Sectors
- Event Management
- Hotels and Resorts
- Catering and Decoration
- Photographers and Videographers
- Makeup Artists, Mehndi Artists
- Bands and DJs, Shehnai Players
- Singers and Artists
- Clothing Design
- Transport Providers
- Decoration and Floral Work
- Transportation and Logistics
- Tourism and Tourism
Destination Wedding Potential In Uttar Pradesh
Shyam Kumar, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru, said that Agra is a hub for tourism due to its monuments, including the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort.
“Destination weddings have increased in the last four to five years. The number of destination weddings is rising every year. Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan are among the states in Uttar Pradesh, which will become major wedding destinations in the future,” he said.
Foreign Wedding Planners Huddle In Agra
Amulya Kakkar, President of the Tourism Guild of Agra, stated that an international wedding workshop was held in Agra, which attracted wedding planners from several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, and Sri Lanka. He said the stakeholders shared their thoughts on destination weddings in Agra.
“They were told that Agra and its surrounding areas offer hotels, monuments, rivers, and religious locations for international destination weddings, making for memorable weddings”.
Destination weddings in Agra are expected to boost the local food sector especially the local Braj cuisine, which is renowned nationally and internationally.
