Demand Grows For Anti-Drone Shield At Tirumala Temple

Tirumala: Devotees at the revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh have demanded to strengthen the aerial security amid rising concerns over unauthorized drone activity above the sacred hill.

The much-awaited anti-drone technology remains absent at the revered temple, which is the spiritual epicentre of millions of Hindus, despite repeated incidents and past promises, thereby making the temple vulnerable to airborne intrusions.

The previous Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government is being criticised for ignoring critical security enhancements, with measures limited mostly to announcements and advertisements.

Escalating Threat From Drones

In multiple incidents since January 2023, drones have been spotted filming key areas including the Srivari temple, Mada streets, and walkways. In January 2023, a drone was used during an IOCL gas plant survey; in January 2024, a man from Haryana filmed sacred zones using a drone; and more recently, a YouTuber from Rajasthan captured aerial visuals of the temple complex. Each time, locals alerted the vigilance officials, who then seized the equipment, but these are reactive steps, not preventive.

Past Promises, No Action Yet

In the previous government, officials claimed that the Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS)—manufactured by BHEL Bengaluru would be deployed at Tirumala. A senior official from TTD’s vigilance wing had announced plans to acquire the device through donor support. However, the proposal was quietly shelved.

Now, with Dr. Satish Reddy, the former DRDO chief, serving as the scientific and technical advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, experts and devotees alike are urging the state to act on his counsel and fortify Tirumala’s defense system.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu has reiterated plans to introduce anti-drone technology soon. He also sent a formal request to Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, asking for Tirumala to be declared a 'no-fly zone' for all aircraft and drones.

A Joint Responsibility

As the central and state governments frequently use the Tirumala airspace for visits and pilgrimages, observers say both should work together to implement cutting-edge drone detection and neutralization systems. With technology like NADS already developed within India, there is no excuse for delay.

Devotees and temple security experts insist that the divine tranquility and sanctity of Tirumala must not be compromised. Implementing an anti-drone shield is no longer a matter of precaution, it is a necessity.