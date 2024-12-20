PIL In Allahabad High Court For Removal Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Prayagraj: A PIL demanding removal of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. The PIL filed by the UP branch of People's Union for Civil Liberties states that the remarks made by Yogi Adityanath in support of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav are against the secular Republic of India.

What's in the petition

The petition alleges that Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court made remarks against the Muslim community in a programme organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's legal cell in the High Court Bar's library hall on December 8. Apart from this, it states that the Supreme Court has also taken note of the matter and sought a report from the Allahabad High Court. The petition alleges that Yogi Adityanath openly supported the remarks of Justice Yadav, which violates the oath of office of the Chief Minister. "He has broken his faith and loyalty to the Constitution of India. Therefore, a demand has been made to remove Yogi Adityanath from the post of Chief Minister," the PIL states.

What did the CM say?

Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 on December 14 in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath had criticised the opposition for seeking impeachment of Justice Yadav. He spoke in support of Justice Yadav and his statement on need for an Uniform Civil Code in the country. Justice Yadav of Allahabad High Court had appeared before the Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday. He was accused of making a controversial statement in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad program. He told the Supreme Court Collegium that he did not understand the context of his statement. The Collegium reportedly counselled the judge and asked him to maintain the dignity of office.