Demand For Earthen Pots Goes Up As Summer Approaches Yet Odisha's Potters Stare At Uncertainty

Bhubaneswar: There is nothing more refreshing than a glass of cold water on a hot summer day. There was a time, before the advent of refrigerator when people used to quench their thirst during the harsh summers with water from an earthen clay pot.

Water from a clay pot is considered more refreshing and even better for health. However, the clay potters of Odisha who use their deft skills to carve out the utensils are finding it tough to make both ends meet. It is not that the demand for earthen pots has dwindled. It is still much sought after during summers especially in rural areas. But the ones who make them are finding it tough to source the raw material. Santosh Muduli, a potter said the demand for clay pots goes up during summer. "People who have refrigerators still prefer drinking water from an earthen pot," he said.

However, for Santosh, procuring clay, the raw material, used for making the pots is a tough task. Clay is not available in Bhubaneswar where Santosh resides. He has to travel 30 to 40 km to Cuttack for extracting clay from river beds. This adds up to the input cost significantly. "Customers often complain about the price of the pots. But how can we make up for the input cost and still earn profits when getting raw material has become a herculean task ?," Santosh asked.

Similar is the plight of Subhash Chandra Rana who said shortage of clay and the mighty task of getting it from distant places has made it tough for artisans to continue with the profession. He said water stored in a clay pot is better than that kept in refrigerator. Like Santosh, Rana is upbeat about the rise in demand for clay pots and hopes he will somehow manage to overcome the odds and earn some decent bucks this summer.