Delimitation Should Be Done, But In A Fair Manner, Says Sule

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said that delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies should be done but in a fair manner. The NCP (SP) is an ally with Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, in the opposition INDIA bloc.

The DMK is hosting its first meeting of states over delimitation on Saturday. The state's Chief Minister M K Stalin said it was more than a meeting, which marked the beginning of a movement that will shape the country's future to achieve fair delimitation.

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of constituencies to reflect the latest population numbers. Talking to reporters here, Sule said the southern states have done extraordinarily well in population management and the social sector. "There is no clarity on delimitation, and we are concerned. Delimitation should be done, but in a fair manner," she said.

"We are in touch with the DMK. They are having a meeting of only southern states today," the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati said when asked about her party's stand on the joint action committee hosted by the DMK. She said the opposition has been raising the issue of "one nation, one election" in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab: Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy and Bhagwant Singh Mann were among the leaders attending the meeting. The DMK reached out to Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab for the meeting.