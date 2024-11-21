Forest Fire Along LoC Triggers Landmine Blasts In J&K's Poonch

Jammu: In a startling incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a raging forest fire triggered nearly half a dozen landmine explosions on late Wednesday. The landmines, part of India's anti-infiltration obstacle system, detonated in the forward areas of the Krishna Ghati sector in Mendhar sub-division.

Authorities confirmed hearing around six consecutive blasts in the past few hours as the fire spread from across the border into Indian territory. While no casualties have been reported so far, firefighting efforts are ongoing to contain the blaze.

According to officials, the origin of the forest fire, which began on the other side of the LoC before spreading into Indian territory, is still under investigation. They have not ruled out the possibility of a deliberate act to target India's anti-infiltration system.

“We are looking into the circumstances that led to the fire. Any potential motive to damage critical infrastructure along the LoC will be thoroughly probed,” stated an official on anonymity.

Amid the incident, the Indian Army remains on high alert, closely monitoring the situation to thwart any infiltration attempts by militants The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring security along the border during this volatile period.

This development highlights the ongoing challenges faced along the LoC, where natural disasters and security threats often intertwine, requiring constant vigilance and swift action by authorities.